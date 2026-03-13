On Youm-e-Quds day, thousands protested in Tehran condemning the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israel strikes. Demonstrators carried Iranian flags and chanted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, voicing anger over the conflict.

Thousands of people on Friday gathered in Tehran on the occasion of Youm-e-Quds day and held protest marches condemning the killing of the Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israel strikes on February 28. Visuals shared by the state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), showed large crowds taking to the streets carrying Iranian flags and portraits of Khamenei while chanting slogans condemning the US and Israel and expressing support for Iran. Demonstrators described the strikes as acts of aggression and voiced anger over the escalating conflict in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What is Youm-e-Quds Day?

Youm-e-Quds is an annual international day held on the last Friday of Ramzan to express support for Palestine and oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Large rallies are held, usually beginning after the Friday prayers. Iran's first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, established Quds Day in 1979 shortly after the Iranian Revolution to show solidarity with Palestinians and reject Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem. It has since become a symbol of resistance, as per Al Jazeera.

President Urges Public Participation

President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, today also called on citizens to participate actively in Quds Day events, describing the occasion as a symbol of support for the Palestinian cause and oppressed people around the world. In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Quds Day represents solidarity with Palestine and emphasised the importance of public participation in national events.

Referring to the country's leadership, the Iranian President said the people's awareness and presence play a key role in ensuring the country's strength and also urged citizens to demonstrate unity and resilience through their participation, saying such presence would disappoint Iran's adversaries. "Quds Day is a manifestation of support for the cause of Palestine and the defence of the oppressed peoples of the world. In emulation of the Supreme Leader, who, in his message, emphasised the presence and insight of the people and regarded it as the guarantor of the country's power. I invite the dear people of the country to more enthusiastically than in past days, through their presence in the field, disappoint the enemies of Iran," Pezeshkian stated in the post. (ANI)