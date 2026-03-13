US Joint Chiefs Chair Gen Dan Caine called Iran 'belligerent' for closing the Strait of Hormuz and announced attacks on its navy. Iran denies this, blaming the US for the war. The UN has urged de-escalation amid the West Asia crisis.

US Accuses Iran of Closing Strait of Hormuz

US Joint Chiefs Chair Gen Dan Caine on Friday attacked Iran and called it 'belligerent' for holding the Strait of Hormuz closed, although acknowledging that some traffic movement is there in the Strait. He also added that the US has made it a priority to target Iran's mine layers, naval bases and depots among other targets. General Caine made the remarks during a joint press briefing with US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, at the Pentagon.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the briefing, he said, "The only thing preventing commercial traffic and flow through the strait right now--which there is some right now-- is Iran. They are the belligerents here holding the strait closed, although there is still some traffic moving through there. " He added. "We have made it a priority to target Iran's mine laying enterprise, mine layers, naval bases, and depots in addition to missiles they could influence the straits and CENTCOM continues to attack those efforts. And we continue to make progress on industrial base to include factories, weapons, warehouses that are stored in and we will continue to do so in the coming days, especially today."

To General Caine's remarks, Hegseth added, "The only thing prohibiting transit in the Straits right now is Iran shooting at shipping. It is open for transit should Iran not do that. That's not a Strait we're going to allow to remain contested with a lack of flow of commercial goods."

US Military Targets Outlined

Also during the briefing, General Caine further mentioned that Iran's ballistic missile and drone capabilities would continue to be targeted to ensure they are no longer a threat to "US forces, bases or partners" and that Tehran's defence and industrial bases would are also being targeted. "CENTCOM continues to attack ballistic missile and drone capabilities so that they are no longer a threat to US forces, our bases or partners. They are continuing to destroy the Iranian navy to ensure freedom of navigation. This means going after Iran's mine laying capabilities and destroying their capability to attack commercial vessels. And we are targeting their defence and industrial bases so they cannot rebuild that can harm America's interests or partners in the future."

Iran Denies Allegations, Blames US for War

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, noting that Iran has not closed the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz and ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz due the prevailing situation in West Asia, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, has said that his country never wanted the Strait to be blocked but "some ships are still passing".

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI that world leaders should put pressure on US President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country. He said people across the world are suffering due to the rise in oil prices. "Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked. Some (ships) are still passing through," he told ANI. "Those who initiated this war are the very ones who must stop it... Many people across the world are suffering due to this war. World leaders must unite and exert pressure on the President of the United States, urging him to put an immediate stop to this unjust war," he added.

Strait of Hormuz, links the oil-rich Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and over 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports pass through the strait.

UN Chief Expresses 'Serious Concern', Urges Dialogue

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security. In a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward. "De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out," Guterres said, urging all parties to cease hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to negotiations.