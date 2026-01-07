The US has seized two oil tankers linked to sanctioned Venezuelan oil and warned that its blockade applies worldwide. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said enforcement is active 'anywhere in the world'.

The United States has sent a strong message on its sanctions against Venezuela, saying that its blockade of Venezuelan oil is in force anywhere in the world. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the statement on Wednesday after American forces seized oil tankers linked to sanctioned Venezuelan oil operations in both the Caribbean Sea and the North Atlantic.

“The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT — anywhere in the world,” Hegseth wrote on X.

His statement came as US military commands confirmed the seizure of two tanker ships in one day, marking a major escalation in enforcement of US sanctions.

Second tanker seized in the Caribbean Sea

On Wednesday, the US Southern Command, which oversees military operations in the Caribbean region, announced that American forces had seized a sanctioned oil tanker operating illegally.

The ship, named M/T Sophia, was described as a “stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker.”

According to the US military, the vessel was operating in international waters and was involved in illicit activities linked to Venezuelan oil. US personnel apprehended the ship without incident, meaning there was no reported resistance or violence during the operation.

Southern Command said the seizure showed Washington’s continued commitment to enforcing oil sanctions against Venezuela.

Russian-flagged tanker taken in the North Atlantic

Earlier the same day, the United States also seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic Ocean for violating sanctions. The seizure ended a multi-week pursuit by American forces after the ship reportedly avoided being boarded near Venezuelan waters.

The operation was carried out jointly by the US Department of Homeland Security and the US European Command, which is responsible for military operations in Europe and the North Atlantic region.

US officials said the tanker was linked to sanctioned oil transport activities connected to Venezuela.

Pentagon sends a clear warning

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s public message made it clear that geography will not protect vessels carrying sanctioned Venezuelan oil. By saying the blockade applies “anywhere in the world,” the Pentagon signalled that no ocean or shipping route is beyond US enforcement.

The statement also appeared to warn shipping companies, insurers, and governments that involvement in moving sanctioned oil could lead to seizures. This marks one of the strongest public statements yet by the US Defence Department on Venezuelan oil enforcement.

Why Venezuela's oil is under sanctions

Venezuela has faced years of US sanctions over political, security, and human rights concerns. Washington has targeted Venezuela’s oil industry, which is the country’s main source of income, as a way to pressure its leadership.

US officials say oil sales have helped fund corruption and criminal activity, while Venezuela has long rejected these claims.

The latest tanker seizures show that enforcement of these sanctions has moved from warnings to direct action on the seas.

Venezuela rejects foreign control claims

As the US stepped up military enforcement, Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez strongly rejected claims that foreign powers are controlling the country. Earlier, speaking on state television, Rodriguez said Venezuela is governed only by its own government and people.

“There are no external agents governing Venezuela,” she said.

Her comments were aimed at US President Donald Trump, who has said he needs 'full access' to Venezuela and has spoken about a US-led political transition.

Controversy over Venezuela’s leadership

Rodriguez’s position as acting president has been strongly challenged by opposition leaders. Opposition figure and Nobel Prize winner Maria Corina Machado accused Rodriguez of corruption and criminal activity.

In an interview with CBS News, Machado claimed Rodriguez was sanctioned by the US for corruption and alleged she played a role in torture centres.

Machado also alleged that Rodriguez has close links with Russia and Iran. Rodriguez has rejected these claims and said Venezuela has grown stronger despite foreign pressure.

Claims of US operation in Caracas

Rodriguez said recent events have strengthened the country spiritually and politically. She referred to a US military operation carried out in Caracas in the early hours of January 3, during which former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured by US forces.

The couple are currently being held in US custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York. They have pleaded not guilty to charges related to drugs and weapons.

Seven days of national mourning announced

Rodriguez announced seven days of national mourning to honour those who reportedly died during the US operation in Caracas. Speaking to state broadcaster Venezolana de Television, she said the mourning period was meant to honour people who died defending Venezuela.

She also called for the return of Maduro and his wife from US custody. There is no war here because we are not at war,” Rodriguez said, adding that Venezuela had been attacked.

Trump announces oil transfer plan

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Venezuela’s interim authorities would transfer between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States.

Trump said the oil would be sold at market price, with the funds controlled by him to ensure they benefit both countries. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Energy Secretary Chris Wright had been asked to carry out the plan immediately.

The oil would be transported by storage ships and unloaded directly at US ports.

(With inputs from agencies)