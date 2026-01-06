A video of business analyst Sanjay Kathuria explaining global oil politics and the petrodollar system to his son has gone viral online. Praised for its simple explanation, the clip also faced criticism for mixing opinion with disputed claims.

A short video featuring business analyst Sanjay Kathuria talking to his young son about global politics has gone viral on Instagram, X and other social media platforms. In the viral video, Kathuria explains, in very simple words, why he believes the United States targets oil-rich countries. The calm father-son conversation has drawn praise, with many users calling it educational and simply explained.

The video has been widely shared, with millions of views and thousands of comments. Many users say the explanation helped them understand complex global issues. Others argue that the claims made in the video mix opinion with disputed facts.

What Sanjay Kathuria says in the video

In the video, Kathuria’s son asks why the United States attacked Venezuela and captured its president. Kathuria replies that the reason, in his view, is oil. He says Venezuela holds nearly 18 percent of the world's oil reserves and that the US wants control over this oil.

When his son asks why the US would want more oil when it already has large reserves, Kathuria introduces the idea of the 'petrodollar system'. He explains that oil being sold in US dollars creates constant global demand for the dollar, which supports America's economic power.

Kathuria speaks in an informal, conversational tone. This style is one reason many viewers say the video is easy to understand, even for people with no background in economics or geopolitics.

The petrodollar explanation in simple terms

Kathuria explains that in 1974, the United States and Saudi Arabia made an agreement. Under this deal, the US would provide military protection to Saudi oil fields. In return, Saudi Arabia would sell its oil only in US dollars. Other oil-producing countries later followed this system.

Because oil is a basic need for all countries, they must hold US dollars to buy it. Kathuria says this is how the dollar became the world's main reserve currency. He adds that the US printed more dollars over time because global demand for the currency stayed high due to oil trade.

This explanation forms the centre of the video and is what many users describe as the most educational part of the conversation.

Kathuria on Iraq, Libya and Venezuela

Sanjay Kathuria then links this system to past conflicts. He claims that Iraq challenged the dollar system in 2000 when Saddam Hussein said Iraq would sell oil in euros. According to Kathuria, the US later invaded Iraq in 2003 after accusing it of having weapons of mass destruction.

He also mentions Libya, saying that in 2009, Muammar Gaddafi spoke about selling oil linked to gold instead of dollars and that this move led to his removal from power.

In the video, Kathuria extends this argument to Venezuela. He claims that Venezuela planned to sell oil to China in yuan and to Russia in roubles, and that it wanted to join the BRICS group. He says BRICS countries together represent about 40 percent of global GDP, which he claims scared the US.

Several experts and online users have pointed out that the video presents strong opinions but skips important facts. While oil and currency systems do play a role in global politics, wars and sanctions are usually driven by many factors, including domestic politics, human rights issues and regional security.

The petrodollar system itself is real, but economists say it is only one part of a much larger global financial system.

Massive praise for simple explanation

Despite the criticism, the video has received huge praise online. Thousands of comments call it 'very informative' and 'well explained'. Many users say they finally understood terms like petrodollar and de-dollarisation after watching the clip.

Some parents praised Kathuria for educating his child early. Others said such conversations help children think critically instead of consuming only entertainment content.

One popular comment said, 'You've explained it so well!' while another wrote, 'These are lessons schools don't teach'.

Some concerns about talking politics with a child

Not all reactions were positive. Some users said discussing war, killing and global power struggles with a child is troubling. They argued that children should be allowed to enjoy their childhood without heavy topics.

Others criticised the casual tone used while talking about violence.

This divide shows how strongly people feel about parenting styles and what children should be exposed to.

Sanjay Kathuria's viral video has clearly struck a chord online. Its simple language made a complex topic easy to follow, earning wide praise. At the same time, it has raised important questions about accuracy, context and how such serious topics are discussed with children. The debate around the video shows that people are eager to learn, but also cautious about how information is shared.