Global leaders and civil rights icons gathered in Chicago to bid farewell to legendary activist Jesse Jackson. Asianet News USA was the only Indian media outlet to report from the historic funeral ceremony.

The funeral of legendary American civil rights leader Jesse Jackson in Chicago drew an extraordinary gathering of political leaders, civil rights activists, and public figures who came to pay their final respects to one of the most influential voices in America’s struggle for racial justice. Among the dignitaries present were former U.S. Presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, along with several prominent leaders from across the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Asianet News USA was the only Indian media organization to provide detailed reporting from the historic ceremony. Allen George, who heads production for Asianet News in Chicago, captured these unique moments for viewers, interacting with several of the attending dignitaries including Clinton, Obama, Hillary Clinton and Harris. George also holds the distinction of being the only television video journalist to report from the funeral of America’s iconic civil rights leader.

Reflecting on the experience, George said it was “one of the most significant moments of my journalistic career — to pay tribute to a stalwart of the civil rights movement and to witness history in the company of some of the greatest figures in American public life.” He had previously interviewed Reverend Jesse Jackson for Asianet News.

Dr. Krishna Kishore, head of Asianet News in North America, said the coverage reflects the network’s enduring commitment to its viewers.

“Our commitment to bring seminal events happening in the United States to our global digital and television audience is unparalleled and something our viewers expect. This is yet another testament to that,” he said.