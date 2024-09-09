'Who are his real children?': Man renews claim to be King Charles' secret son, demands 4-way paternity test

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, who was born in Portsmouth, England, in 1966, has been vocal about his belief that he is the biological child of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, an Australian man who has long claimed to be the illegitimate son of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, has once again taken to social media, calling for a four-way paternity test to finally resolve what he describes as a cover-up by the British monarchy. In a recent Facebook post, Dorante-Day has provided a photo comparison that he says highlights physical similarities between himself and King Charles, further fueling his claims.

Dorante-Day, who was born in Portsmouth, England, in 1966, has been vocal about his belief that he is the biological child of King Charles and Queen Camilla. His adoptive grandmother, who he claims worked for Queen Elizabeth II, allegedly revealed this secret on her deathbed, adding fuel to his assertions. At the time of his birth, Charles would have been 17 years old, and Camilla 18.

In his Facebook post, Dorante-Day points to the left side of his face as evidence of his biological connection to King Charles, saying it bears a striking resemblance to the monarch. "The left side of my face identically matches Charles, whilst neither William nor Harry’s does," Dorante-Day wrote. This comparison, according to him, raises doubts about the legitimacy of Prince William and Prince Harry as King Charles's sons.

He went on to question the lineage of the royal family, asking: “Just who are Charles’s real sons?” The post also reiterated his demand for a paternity test, involving not only King Charles but also Princes William and Harry. Dorante-Day claims that such a test would finally bring to light what he describes as "years of deception" by the royal family, the British government, and the establishment at large.

Dorante-Day, now 58, has been persistent in his search for what he believes to be the truth. Both he and his wife, Dr. Elvianna, have pushed for a resolution to the matter, stating that the monarchy has engaged in a calculated effort to conceal his true identity for decades. In his post, he referred to these alleged actions as “criminal activity,” which he says must be exposed.

“The lies and corruption must be uncovered for what they are—criminal activity,” Dorante-Day wrote. He further claimed that this cover-up extends beyond his own life, suggesting that his family, including his wife and children, have faced similar treatment in Australia. "It’s not just what happened to me as a child, and what I remember from growing up in England," he said, "but it’s also what’s happened since to myself, my wife, and my children in Australia that supports our argument."

In his Facebook bio, Dorante-Day identifies himself as someone investigating his "natural birth parents," who he firmly believes are King Charles and Queen Camilla. His post suggests that he feels not only personally wronged but also that the public has been deceived. “How will you truly react when you hear the truth of what has occurred? Would you still want them on the throne?” he asked.

Dorante-Day’s claims have garnered significant media attention over the years, though the royal family has never publicly acknowledged or responded to his allegations. According to the Daily Star, Dorante-Day was adopted at the age of eight months, and his adoptive mother allegedly revealed his royal parentage shortly before her death.

While his story continues to stir interest, it remains unproven. Despite his repeated calls for a paternity test, there has been no public indication from the royal family that they are willing to participate. For now, Dorante-Day continues to advocate for what he calls “the truth,” using social media as a platform to renew his demands. Whether or not the monarchy will ever respond to his claims remains to be seen, but Dorante-Day appears committed to pursuing answers, both for himself and for those who follow his story.

