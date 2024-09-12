Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OpenWeb leadership crisis: Drama at bn. dollar Israeli firm as new CEO announced but old refuses to step down

    In a dramatic turn of events at Israeli unicorn OpenWeb, a boardroom clash has erupted as founder Nadav Shoval defies the company's decision to appoint board chairman Tim Harvey as CEO.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, a leadership clash has erupted at OpenWeb, an Israeli software company, casting a shadow over the firm's future. The crisis began this week when Tim Harvey, the erstwhile chairman of the board, declared his ascent to the role of CEO during a company-wide Townhall meeting, displacing the company’s founder and CEO, Nadav Shoval.

    According to CTech’s revealing report, Shoval, however, vehemently disputes this move, asserting that it not only breaches his contractual agreement but also threatens the stability and integrity of OpenWeb. The startup, which began its journey as Spot.IM in 2012, has evolved into a key player in fostering constructive online dialogues, boasting a staggering 100 million active users and a valuation of $1.5 billion, following a substantial $170 million Series F funding round in October 2022.

    In a pointed email to employees, Shoval denounced the board's actions as "false statements" regarding his departure and accused them of "acting against OpenWeb's best interests." He revealed that he had previously informed the board of significant contractual violations, yet they chose to proceed with the leadership transition regardless.

    “I will continue relentlessly fighting for OpenWeb's mission and purpose. I notified the Board that they breached my contract, which was intended to directly call out their concerning conduct. Instead of addressing these issues, the Board decided to move forward with an attempted leadership transition, continuing to act against OpenWeb's best interests,” Shoval asserted.

    Harvey, on the other hand, addressed the confusion with a conciliatory tone in his own email to the staff. He acknowledged the disarray surrounding the transition and expressed regret for any resulting distress.

    Harvey assured the team that the transition was part of a “planned CEO transition process” and pledged to manage it with “respect” for all involved.

    “Apologies to everyone who received this email. We are progressing with the CEO transition process as planned. As we move forward, we are committed to handling this situation with the utmost respect for all individuals involved and acknowledging their contributions to OpenWeb. Our priority remains the continued success, stability and providing value to our partners,” Harvey wrote.

    OpenWeb issues clarification

    In an official statement, OpenWeb highlighted Shoval’s instrumental role and fervent dedication to the company while ushering in Harvey as the “interim CEO.” The statement underscored Harvey's extensive experience and reaffirmed OpenWeb’s dedication to sustaining its growth trajectory and commitment to “trusted spaces for meaningful dialogue” alongside its talented team.

