US top cops unveil groundbreaking UAP guide: The chilling truth behind UFO encounters & safety protocols

Police chiefs from America’s largest metropolises have unveiled a guide addressing Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). This 11-page compendium, which emerged in June, serves as both a chilling chronicle and a practical manual for officers grappling with the specter of UFO encounters.

In an unprecedented move that melds the realms of law enforcement and extraterrestrial enigma, police chiefs from America’s largest metropolises have unveiled a guide addressing Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). This 11-page compendium, which emerged in June, serves as both a chilling chronicle and a practical manual for officers grappling with the specter of UFO encounters.

According to DailyMail, the guide, meticulously crafted by the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), cautions that unidentified flying objects “pose significant safety risks to law enforcement air support units,” advocating for heightened vigilance among helicopter crews. The document delves into nerve-wracking real-life incidents, underscoring the urgency for police departments to stay attuned to the unknown threats these aerial anomalies might represent.

Among the harrowing narratives included, one from November 2023 stands out: a Blairsville, Georgia officer reported witnessing a “triangle craft with 3 dim green lights per side” navigating the night sky. “I am a police officer and deputy sheriff. While on duty after dark, near the top of my windshield (frame of view) I witnessed movement in the sky (southbound direction of view),” the officer recounted. Despite his familiarity with conventional aerial traffic, he described the sighting as “unlike anything I had ever witnessed.”

The guide’s pages are also punctuated with accounts from other officers who have encountered UFOs while on patrol. In Harper Woods, Michigan, for instance, two officers observed three enigmatic objects in the sky that, as they described, “blinked out” of existence. Their account reads: “At approximately 6:00am, myself and a fellow officer were standing in a parking lot of a church talking before the end of our shift... The objects appeared to drift towards the east, maintaining the equal distance. As we watched the objects, they appeared to ‘blink out’ of our vision.”

The guide does not shy away from including high-profile testimonies and historical context. It features insights from notable figures such as former United States Air Force officer and intelligence official David Grusch, who in a 2023 congressional hearing, claimed knowledge of aircraft with “nonhuman” origins.

Further enriching the guide are civilian reports documenting sightings of police helicopters seemingly pursuing UFOs. An Austin, Texas resident noted, “When I walked out front door, saw Triangle Craft—with white lights illuminated on each corner—being closely followed by police helicopter.” Similarly, a Winnipeg, Canada resident described witnessing a police chopper being overtaken by unidentified craft while relaxing in his hot tub.

Nigel Watson, author of Captured by Aliens? A History and Analysis of American Abduction Claims, remarked on the guide's utility for law enforcement. He noted, “The short history of the study of UAPs and the links to organizations where sightings can be reported is very helpful.” However, Watson also critiqued the guide for its reliance on testimonies from former government officials without substantial evidence, and for neglecting skeptical perspectives that could provide a more balanced view.

Latest Videos