    Donald Trump calls for end to 'needless' marijuana arrests, supports Florida's Amendment 3 for legalization

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 6:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 6:08 PM IST

    In a recent post on Truth Social, former US President Donald Trump has made a compelling call for the end of "needless arrests and incarcerations" related to the personal use of small amounts of marijuana. This statement aligns with his support for the upcoming Amendment 3 vote in Florida, which seeks to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults.

    Trump’s advocacy underscores a significant shift in his stance on cannabis policy, highlighting a broader movement within American politics toward decriminalization and legalization. In his post, Trump emphasized the need for “smart regulations” and “safe, tested product” access for adults, marking a notable divergence from traditional Republican viewpoints.

    “As I have previously stated, I believe it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for small amounts of marijuana for personal use,” Trump wrote in a September 9 Truth Social post. “We must also implement smart regulations, while providing access for adults, to safe, tested product. As a Floridian, I will be voting YES on Amendment 3 this November.”

    In addition to endorsing the legalization measure, Trump outlined a future agenda that includes focusing on research to potentially reclassify marijuana to a Schedule 3 drug. He also proposed working with Congress to enact laws facilitating safe banking for state-authorized cannabis businesses and upholding states' rights to implement their own marijuana laws.

    This recent development comes in contrast to the position held by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been vocal against the legalization of recreational cannabis. DeSantis argued that such legalization could negatively impact quality of life. Florida has already legalized medicinal marijuana since 2016, but the recreational use remains a contentious issue.

    Trump’s stance reflects a broader trend across the US where cannabis use, both medical and recreational, has seen significant legislative changes. According to the Pew Research Center, cannabis for personal and medical use is legal in 24 states, with an additional 14 states permitting medical marijuana. This evolving legal landscape is creating new dialogues around the implications of drug policy reform.

    Trump’s remarks also come amid criticism directed at the current administration. William Barr, Trump’s former Attorney General, recently accused the Biden-Harris administration of politicizing cannabis legalization and disregarding scientific evidence. In a Fox News op-ed, Barr criticized the administration for potentially undermining legal standards and public health through its marijuana policies. “We hear a lot from the current administration about the ‘rule of law,’” Barr wrote, suggesting that the rush to loosen restrictions on marijuana might be driven more by political motives than legal or scientific considerations.

