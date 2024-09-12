Drunk driver rams speeding car into Arizona social club, injures 30; horrific crash caught on camera (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, at least 30 people sustained injuries after a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into an Arizona social club. The spine-chilling incident unfolded at the Elks Lodge in Apache Junction and was dramatically captured on surveillance cameras.

The driver, Thomas Edward Kain (73), crashed into the building while attempting to leave. Following the collision, Kain was promptly apprehended by authorities. The police confirmed that "alcohol was a contributing factor" in the calamity, as reported by the New York Post.

The shocking footage shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the car mercilessly plowing through a cluster of tables, the impact splattering drinks onto the vehicle's windshield, and creating a scene of chaos and destruction. The car only stopped once it was fully inside the lodge, with video footage showing the windshield covered in drinks.

Remarkably, despite the terrifying sequence of events, all involved survived the accident. Emergency services responded swiftly, with ten individuals transported to local hospitals, fifteen treated on-site, and five others making their own way to medical facilities.

Kain now faces a staggering array of legal charges: twelve counts of aggravated assault, seventeen counts of endangerment, and a charge of driving under the influence to the slightest degree. In Arizona, such a DUI charge signifies that the driver's level of intoxication was sufficient to warrant legal action, even if their blood alcohol content did not exceed the .08% threshold.

In the wake of the incident, the Apache Junction Elks Lodge issued a statement extending their "heartfelt sympathy and support for all those impacted" by the unfortunate event. They lauded the first responders for their prompt and effective aid and conveyed their ongoing concern for the victims and their families.

Kain remains in custody at Pinal County Jail, though he did not respond to immediate inquiries, and court records were unavailable online as of Sunday.

