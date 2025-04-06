user
user icon

Surya Tilak ceremony trial held in Ayodhya Temple ahead of Ram Navami celebrations

The Ayodhya Ram Temple is set to celebrate Ram Navami with the Surya Tilak ceremony, where sunlight will illuminate Lord Ram's forehead. Designed by Indian scientists, this unique event uses mirrors and lenses to precisely time the sun's rays.

Surya Tilak ceremony trial held in Ayodhya Temple ahead of Ram Navami celebrations dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Apr 6, 2025, 11:49 AM IST

Ahead of the Surya Tilak ceremony at Ayodha Ram Temple on Sunday (April 6), a trial was done on Saturday (April 5) and it lasted exactly 90 seconds. At this time, experts of IIT Roorkee, IIT Chennai were present.

Also Read: Ram temple construction to be completed by April 2025: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra

The holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to celebrate Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Ram, with thousands of devotees flocking to the Ram Mandir to worship the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The city is fully decorated, and all arrangements have been completed in the Ram temple to ensure a secure and spiritual experience for the devotees.

Surya Tilak ceremony

One of the biggest highlights of the day is the Surya Tilak ceremony, a once-in-a-year spiritual event where a ray of sunlight, resembling a tilak, falls directly on the forehead of the idol. Designed by Indian scientists, the ceremony uses a special mirror and lens-based apparatus to ensure the sun's rays fall on the forehead of Lord Ram's idol at exactly 12:00 pm on Ram Navami day every year for about six minutes.

Mechanism behind Surya Tilak

The Surya Tilak mechanism is designed scientists from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee. The mechanism uses a gearbox and reflective mirrors and lenses to redirect sunrays from the third floor near the shikara to the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) using well-known principles of tracking the Sun's path. CBRI scientist Dr. Pradeep Chauhan, who helped design the Ram temple, assured that the Surya Tilak would anoint the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla with 100% accuracy.

Ceremony Timings

The Surya Tilak ceremony timings are as follows:

- 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM: Anointment of Ram Lalla
- 10:30 AM to 10:40 AM: Curtain remains closed
- 10:40 AM to 11:45 AM: Curtain reopens, followed by Bhog offering
- 12:00 PM: Surya Tilak and symbolic birth of Lord Ram

A similar Surya Tilak mechanism exists in some Jain temples and at the Sun Temple at Konark, but they are engineered differently.

Also Read: Ram Navami 2025: Devotees flock to Ayodhya, take holy dip near Ram temple

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Ram is a uniting force': PM Modi calls Ram Setu and Surya Tilak darshan a divine coincidence (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi witnesses Ram Setu during return from Sri Lanka on Ram Navami, calls it 'divine coincidence' (WATCH)

Donald Trump tariff threat triggers export surge; India crosses $800 billion trade mark AJR

Trump's tariff threat triggers export surge; India crosses $800 billion trade mark

India's forex reserves hit USD 665.4 billion, highest jump in five months, says RBI dmn

India's forex reserves hit USD 665.4 billion, highest jump in five months, says RBI

Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture during PM Narendra Modi's visit snt

Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture during PM Narendra Modi’s visit

"Owning land not a crime": Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Rahul Gandhi over allegations of targeting churches dmn

"Owning land not a crime": Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Rahul Gandhi over allegations of targeting churches

Recent Stories

'Ram is a uniting force': PM Modi calls Ram Setu and Surya Tilak darshan a divine coincidence (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi witnesses Ram Setu during return from Sri Lanka on Ram Navami, calls it 'divine coincidence' (WATCH)

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves dmn

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS snt

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS

Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive gcw

Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive

Rajesh Khanna's Legacy lives on: Aarav Bhatia's uncanny similarity to His Grandfather MEG

Rajesh Khanna's Legacy lives on: Aarav Bhatia's uncanny similarity to His Grandfather

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Video Icon
Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Match Highlights: DC Ends 15-Year Jinx, MS Dhoni Unbeaten But Not Enough

IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Match Highlights: DC Ends 15-Year Jinx, MS Dhoni Unbeaten But Not Enough

Video Icon
Jagdambika Pal Asks Why Rahul Didn't Discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament Clause by Clause

Jagdambika Pal Asks Why Rahul Didn't Discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament Clause by Clause

Video Icon