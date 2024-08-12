Houston: Over 300 protest against violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh, urge US intervention (WATCH)

In a heartfelt and peaceful demonstration of solidarity, more than 300 Indian Americans and Bangladeshi-origin Hindus assembled at Sugar Land City Hall in Houston on Sunday morning to protest the horrific violence perpetrated by Islamist extremists against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. The atmosphere was charged with deep emotion as participants rallied for a cause that profoundly affected their identities and beliefs.

Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Targeting of Hindus reveal deep patterns; India's ploy to prevent similar collapse unveiled

The event's organizers fervently urged the Biden Administration to take swift and decisive action to prevent further atrocities and safeguard vulnerable minority communities in Bangladesh. The recent escalation of violence against Hindu populations represents a critical and urgent threat to regional peace and stability, underscoring the need for immediate intervention.

The organizers called for robust measures to ensure the protection and safety of all religious minorities in Bangladesh, demanding that the US government not stand idly by while these grave crimes against humanity continue.

The vigil, named “Save Hindus in Bangladesh,” was organized by the Global Voice for Bangladesh Minorities, a coalition representing prominent Houston Hindu groups, including Maitri, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, HinduAction, HinduPact, Houston Durgabari Society, ISKCON, Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, among others.

Participants held their placards high, showcasing fervent messages calling for an end to the violence and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The crowd passionately chanted slogans such as “Stop Hindu Genocide,” “Stand Up and Speak Out Now,” “Hindu Lives Matter,” and “We Won’t Run, We Won’t Hide, Stop Hindu Genocide,” amplifying their urgent demand for justice.

Echoing the timeless wisdom of Gandhi, who said, “To forgive and accept injustice is cowardice,” and the profound words of Martin Luther King Jr., who asserted, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” the organizers passionately declared their commitment to justice and action.

“We strongly condemn the assault on the Hindu community for their pluralistic beliefs. We stand united in unwavering solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Bangladesh. We demand immediate action from the Bangladeshi government to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of all its citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs!” said Achlesh Amar, one of the speakers representing VHP and HinduAction.

“With the coup in Bangladesh, the 10 million Hindus are sitting on a ticking bomb of genocide," Amar added.

Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Former PM Sheikh Hasina alleges US plot to oust her for refusing Island handover

"Reports from within Bangladesh reveal unimaginable torture, killings, and the burning of Hindu temples, alongside harrowing stories of women subjected to unspeakable abuse. This instability poses a grave danger not only to Hindus but also to the very foundations of democracy in countries like India and the US. It is an inevitable threat to Hindus in Pakistan as well. We need the eyes and ears of all Western nations focused on this crisis in Asia, and we demand safety for all minorities in Bangladesh!" Amar further stated.

“The horrific acts of violence back home are devastating. When we call home and hear about these brutal acts every single day, it tears us apart. So many innocent lives have been lost! Places of worship have been burned or vandalized, and women have been horrifically abused. This must stop now! We cannot stand idly by while our people suffer!” a Bangladeshi-origin American woman preset at the vigil was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Latest Videos