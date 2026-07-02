An FDNY firefighter-in-training, Jayson Ralph, staged a surprise proposal to his girlfriend, Dasia Moore, during the department's Family Day. The proposal was disguised as a rooftop rescue training drill at the Randall's Island Fire Academy. With help from fellow firefighters, Ralph rappelled down a building before getting on one knee,

A newly inducted New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighter-in-training turned a routine demonstration into a life-changing moment after staging a dramatic rooftop-style proposal during the department’s Family Day event, according to a report by the New York Post. During the Fire Department of New York's Family Day on Saturday at the Randall's Island Fire Academy, probationary fireman Jayson Ralph proposed to his fiancée, Dasia Moore, in a planned moment that combined training exercises with genuine emotion.

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Every year, the FDNY Fire Academy hosts Family Day, when recruits showcase the abilities they have been acquiring throughout their probationary term. In order to demonstrate preparedness prior to graduation, these demonstrations usually consist of fire suppression drills, simulated rescue operations, and other training activities.

When the staged situation started, Moore thought she was participating in a pretend rescue drill, according to the NY Post story. Ralph rappelled down a training structure while wearing full firefighting gear in front of instructors, other trainees, and family members who were witnessing the exercise. What started out as a routine rescue exercise suddenly turned into a setup for a surprise engagement. As part of the activity, Moore was sitting close to a window sill when Ralph came down to her. He dropped on one knee and proposed to her, turning the fictitious rescue into a private moment as soon as he got there.

The staged drill did not end there. After the proposal, Ralph lifted Moore away from the setup area, marking the symbolic “rescue” with a real-life commitment instead of a training outcome.

The idea was arranged with assistance from other firemen, who played an important part in carrying out the surprise. According to the post, many trainees and firefighters positioned nearby put up individual placards spelling out the words "Marry me," adding to the surprise as the event transpired in front of the crowd.

The FDNY later recognised the event on social media, praising the coordinated effort behind the plan in a light-hearted tweet that portrayed the department as going "all-hands" in support of the occasion. The department congratulated the probationary fireman after the engagement.

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The event received positive feedback both on-site and online, with social media users applauding the proposal's originality and the firefighting community's participation, according to the NY Post story.

The simulated rescue added theatrical spice to the engagement, which many regarded as a unique combination of professional training and personal joy.

According to the journal, the engagement coincides with other FDNY-related milestone events in New York, underscoring a time of festivities inside the department's training ecology.