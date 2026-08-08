In a viral story of dedication, Bradley Cho worked double shifts for eight months, delivering meals after his corporate job, to save $6,500 for his girlfriend's dream engagement ring. He documented his journey on Instagram, facing exhaustion and nearly getting fired, but ultimately purchased a custom lab-grown diamond ring.

A dedicated lover saved for a dream engagement ring by working double shifts for eight months, delivering meals late into the night after his usual office hours, in an incredible display of dedication. When he eventually picked up the personalised item to pop the question to his fiancée, love overshadowed exhaustion.

“Day 89 until I can buy an engagement ring to propose to my girlfriend,” Bradley Cho wrote in a recent Instagram post. A quick look at his feed shows daily videos capturing his journey to raise the required amount to buy a diamond ring for his girlfriend. He said in the video that he has successfully earned $6,500 (about ₹6 lakh) to purchase his partner's "dream ring." The man continued by describing how difficult it was to get where he was going.

Every night after his regular corporate work, he remembered delivering meals, filming himself, editing the films, and getting ready for the following day. He recalled going to sleep at 2 am and waking up at 6 am for almost eight months. Cho further shared that during his mission, he also fell ill for two weeks and nearly got fired from his full-time job after his boss found one of his videos.

But since he now had the money to purchase the ring his lover "truly deserves," Cho claimed it was all worthwhile.

In a subsequent video, he described how he went to the Wedding Bands & Co. store to retrieve the personalised band that Koorosh and his staff had created. Cho clarified that he bought a lab-grown diamond with their birthstones attached.

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Many social media users praised the man's initiative and encouraged him to post the proposal video. A number of people used heart emoticons in response to his messages.