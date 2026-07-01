A viral screenshot on X shows a Gen Z employee's direct conversation with their manager about taking sick leave, sparking an internet controversy. The manager asked for a doctor's prescription, to which the employee gave a blunt refusal, stating they are not a school student and will be resting.

An intense internet controversy has been triggered by a widely shared screenshot of a Gen Z employee's direct discussion about taking sick leave with their manager. According to user @WhateverVishal, who published the chat on X, it showed how some Indian employers handle sick personnel.

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The employee starts the conversation by telling the management that their fever has become worse and they won't be able to come to work. According to the screenshot, the conversation began with the employee informing the manager, “Sir nhai aa paunga fever badh gaya hai." In response, the manager offered to accompany them to a doctor, saying, “Chlo doctor ke pas chlte hain."

The employee replied, “Need lagega to btaunga, abhi k liye paracetamol," indicating they were managing their fever with paracetamol for the time being.

The conversation escalated when the manager added, “Sir director sir ne kaha hai jo b bimar ho usse doctor ki prescription lo .." Refusing to comply, the employee fired back with a blunt message that has since gone viral: “Mai school student nahi hu sir , leave rahti hai , leave li maine , khud doctor hai wo, bolo mere naam ki prescription bana le . Nahi to prescription, aur leave application with parents signature nahi hai mere pass Aur mai abhi rest kar raha hu, msg y call ka reply nahi karunga."

A Look At Viral Post

Sharing the screenshot, the X user captioned the post, “Indian managers think slaves work under them not employees, Brutal response by GenZ Employee."

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The post soon attracted widespread reactions, with users divided over the employee’s tone as well as the manager’s handling of the situation.