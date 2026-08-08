A rickshaw puller from Dhaka, Bangladesh, named Sarowar Munsur, is capturing hearts online after videos of his soulful singing went viral. Despite his daily job, he pursues his passion for music, earning widespread admiration for his heartfelt performances, including a cover of Bob Dylan's “Blowin' in the Wind.”

The best skills may occasionally be found in the most unlikely settings. After recordings of his heartfelt singing went viral, a rickshaw puller from Dhaka, Bangladesh, is winning people over on social media.

Meet Sarowar Munsur, a guy who quietly pursues a lifelong love of music while making a career by pedalling a rickshaw throughout the bustling streets. He continues to compose creative melodies, write original songs, and sing Bengali and English classics with incredible emotion despite the challenges of everyday living.

His moving performance of Bob Dylan's well-known song "Blowin' in the Wind" was one that really moved the audience. People all throughout the world have expressed their adoration for him due to his real delivery and emotive voice.

Sarowar considers music to be his ambition rather than just a pastime. His daily goal is still to make enough money to feed himself, but he has never given up on his dream of becoming a professional singer.

His story serves as a potent reminder that exceptional talent frequently exists outside of the spotlight. Because financial obligations take first, many talented artists never get the chances they deserve. Folk and modern music have a long history in Bangladesh, and tales like Sarowar's show how many unknown musicians continue to follow their dreams in spite of adversity.

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Internet Mesmerized

Thousands of viewers were deeply moved after watching his performances, with many saying his voice deserves a much larger audience.

One user commented, "He’s got a lovely, tuneful voice. I like the singing more than Dylan’s!"

Another wrote, "Bruh I literally felt like crying after seeing this! Money can't buy happiness but talent always loses to money in our country and I really feel sad for him... He could have a bright career as a singer maybe, who knows!"

A third viewer summed up the emotions of many by saying, "Born to be a singer but life forced him to be a rickshaw puller."

Another added, "Better than reality show singers singing for fame and recognition."