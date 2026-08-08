Brazil's instant payment system, Pix, now accounts for 20.5% of sales in bars and restaurants, making it the third most popular method. Its adoption is highest among smaller businesses and in the country's North and Northeast regions.

Brazil's instant payment system Pix is rapidly gaining popularity at bars and restaurants, accounting for 20.5 per cent of in-person sales in the sector, according to a survey conducted by the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), as reported by Brasil 247.

The survey, which covered 2,109 businesses across Brazil, found that Pix has made significant inroads, particularly among smaller establishments, fast-food outlets and businesses operating in the country's North and Northeast regions.

Payment Method Breakdown

Credit cards continue to remain the most widely used payment method, accounting for 41.5 per cent of transactions. Debit cards follow with a 25.1 per cent share, while Pix ranks third at 20.5 per cent. Cash accounts for 8.3 per cent, followed by meal and food vouchers at 4.6 per cent. Checks, once commonly used for commercial payments in Brazil, now account for less than one per cent.

Pix Adoption Trends

Pix has increased its share considerably compared with Abrasel's 2024 survey, when it represented 16.5 per cent of in-person sales. Its growth has largely come at the expense of cash payments, whose share has declined.

By Business Size and Type

The adoption of Pix is particularly strong among smaller businesses. Establishments with annual revenues of up to 130,000 Brazilian reais record Pix usage of 30.4 per cent. The figure stands at 22.6 per cent among businesses earning between 130,000 and 360,000 reais annually, and rises to 24 per cent for those in the 360,000-to-1-million-real category.

By establishment type, fast-food outlets lead Pix usage at 24.6 per cent, followed by specialised restaurants at 21 per cent. Bars and nightclubs account for 19.9 per cent, while full-service restaurants record 17 per cent.

Abrasel President Paulo Solmucci said Pix has become an important tool as consumers seek faster and more convenient payments, while businesses look for lower costs and more predictable cash flows.

Regional Adoption Rates

Regionally, the North leads Pix adoption at 29.8 per cent, followed by the Northeast at 24.2 per cent. Its share stands at 18.1 per cent in the Southeast, 17.9 per cent in the Central-West and 16.5 per cent in the South.

Abrasel said the figures reflect the growing digitalisation of consumption, with Pix also creating opportunities for loyalty programmes, digital ordering and improved efficiency across the sector. (ANI)