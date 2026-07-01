CCTV footage from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, captured a man wearing a PM Modi mask attempting to break into a mobile phone shop. Although his attempt failed, police are now searching for the suspect, whose face was seen on other cameras, and investigating a separate burglary that occurred the same night.

An attempted break-in at a mobile phone shop in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district has drawn attention after CCTV footage showed the suspected thief wearing a mask resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The man's face was caught by nearby security cameras, and police have started a hunt to find him.

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The incident happened on Sunday night inside the boundaries of the Kareda police station, according to a PTI report. The suspect was caught on CCTV attempting to use an iron rod to break open the shutter lock of a mobile store while donning a mask with the prime minister's visage that is frequently seen at political gatherings. The accused allegedly made many efforts to break the lock but was unsuccessful and left. A CCTV camera placed next to the store captured the entire incident.

Speaking to PTI, Kareda Station House Officer Puran Mal Meena said the suspect had concealed his identity with a Narendra Modi mask during the attempted theft.

"The person seen attempting the theft was wearing a mask bearing the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in footage captured from other CCTV cameras in the area, his face is visible, and efforts are being made to identify him," Meena told PTI.

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The police also stated that the same person was spotted strolling about the neighbourhood earlier in the day without a mask and wearing the same attire.

Meena also informed PTI that another mobile phone business, some 800 metres away, was burgled the same night. However, police have not established whether the man seen in the CCTV footage was involved in that theft. "There is no CCTV footage available from the shop where the theft took place. Therefore, it is not yet clear whether the same person was involved in that incident," Meena said, according to PTI.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and trace the suspect.