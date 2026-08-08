Michael Boulos, son-in-law of Donald Trump, made an unannounced visit to Alappuzha. He enjoyed a houseboat cruise in the backwaters despite heavy monsoon rains, drawing international attention to the region ahead of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race.

Michael Boulos, businessman and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, paid an unannounced visit to Alappuzha on Saturday, enjoying a houseboat cruise amidst heavy monsoon rains along the backwaters.

Welcoming him to the region, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared on X, "Welcome back to India @MichaelZBoulos! Thrilled to have my friend join me in Kerala." https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2086029949442396611?s=20

Despite the downpour affecting the district over recent days, Boulos spent time taking in the famous backwater stretch. The high-profile presence generated considerable excitement in Alappuzha, often referred to as the 'Venice of the East' and globally recognised for its extensive network of backwaters, canals and traditional houseboats.

Visit Precedes Nehru Trophy Boat Race

The arrival comes shortly before Alappuzha hosts the annual Nehru Trophy Boat Race on August 22, one of the primary cultural and sporting events in Keralam. The water spectacle bears the name of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who is also the great-grandfather of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. During a visit to Alappuzha in 1952, Nehru boarded a snake boat and subsequently instituted a trophy to establish an official competition upon returning to New Delhi.

Boulos, born in Houston and brought up in Lagos, is married to Tiffany Trump. The couple wed in 2022 and had their first child in May 2025. His visit to the backwater hub ahead of the boat race festivities brought notable international interest to the district on Saturday. (ANI)