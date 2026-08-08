Senate Democrats led by John Hickenlooper introduced a resolution to end the 'illegal war' with Iran, citing high costs and casualties. The move faces off against President Trump's optimism, while military leaders privately urge for de-escalation.

Amid mounting casualties, soaring commodity prices, and a widening foreign policy debate, a group of Senate Democrats led by Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper officially introduced a joint resolution on Friday to force an end to unauthorised United States military involvement against Iran.

Democrats Push to Reclaim War Powers

The bipartisan-backed push--designated as SJRes. 211--invokes Congress's constitutional authority under Article I, Section 8, Clause 11, which grants the legislative branch the sole power to declare war. The measure directs the immediate removal of U.S. Armed Forces from "hostilities within or against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorised by Congress."

Announcing the measure in a sharp social media post on X, Hickenlooper pulled no punches regarding the conflict's toll. "We just introduced a resolution to put a stop to President Trump's illegal war with Iran," Hickenlooper wrote. "American lives have been lost. Gas and fertiliser prices have skyrocketed. Our military stockpiles have been drained. End this war. NOW."

Hickenlooper was joined by a prominent bloc of Democratic colleagues demanding a congressional check on executive war powers. The co-sponsors of the resolution include Senators Tim Kaine (Virginia), Adam Schiff (California), Mark Kelly (Arizona), Chris Murphy (Connecticut), Chris Van Hollen (Maryland), Tammy Baldwin (Wisconsin), Jeff Merkley (Oregon), Andy Kim (New Jersey), Tammy Duckworth (Illinois), and Chris Coons (Delaware).

According to the text shared by the Colorado lawmaker, the joint resolution was formally introduced in the Senate, read twice, and referred to the appropriate committee for further legislative review. Lawmakers backing the bill argue that ongoing military engagements lack the necessary statutory authorisation and risk escalating a dangerous regional crisis without clear strategic outcomes.

Military Leaders Advise Caution

The legislative showdown on Capitol Hill unfolds as military leaders behind the scenes urge caution. According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine has spent recent weeks privately advising top Trump administration officials that the U.S. must actively seek an "off-ramp" from the conflict. General Caine reportedly cautioned that escalating military options could backfire and that relying solely on airpower is unlikely to achieve President Donald Trump's stated strategic objectives. Characterising the general's cautious posture, one source stated bluntly, "Caine is looking for an off-ramp."

Trump Remains Confident in Strategy

Countering concerns from Capitol Hill and military planners, President Donald Trump expressed unwavering optimism regarding the trajectory of the conflict. Speaking on Thursday, Trump predicted that the confrontation involving Iran would conclude "pretty soon," asserting his belief that the Islamic Republic "can't go much longer." While voicing confidence in ongoing diplomatic negotiations concerning the critical Strait of Hormuz, Trump reaffirmed his administration's steadfast commitment to its core strategic objective: preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

As the joint resolution heads to committee, the debate over presidential war powers, economic fallout, and the ultimate path to peace in the Middle East takes centre stage in Washington. (ANI)