A driverless Waymo robotaxi got stranded on San Diego tracks before reversing through a lowered barrier to avoid an approaching train. The incident drew mixed reactions, with some praising its response and others questioning its navigation system.

In what was an unfolding incident captured on video in downtown San Diego, a driverless Waymo robotaxi became stranded on the railway tracks before forcefully smashing through a lowered crossing barrier to escape on Tuesday, November 17.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the Waymo robotaxi was seen stopped directly across the active rail line as warning lights flashed, before its automated sensor kicked in and it aggressively reversed through the safety gate arm to clear the tracks.

As the train approached the crossing, the driverless vehicle suddenly reversed, smashing through the lowered safety barrier to get off the tracks and avoid a potential collision. The incident was captured on camera, and it quickly went viral on social media.

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How Robotaxi Got Stranded on the Tracks?

Little Italy trolley station, which is located in downtown San Diego, became the focal point of the viral incident as local transit traffic and dense urban congestion choked the intersection.

According to local reports, the Waymo robotaxi became stranded on the trolley tracks after apparently making a wrong turn while navigating the intersection near the County Center/Little Italy station. As the crossing barriers came down, signalling the approaching train, the driverless vehicle aggressively reversed to free itself from the tracks.

The video captured by one of the bystanders showed that the Waymo robotaxi smashed through the lowered crossing barrier while reversing, breaking the gate arm before moving clear of the railway tracks. The vehicle managed to escape just as the train approached, narrowly avoiding a potentially serious collision.

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The robotaxi, which was operating entirely without a safety driver, drew immediate scrutiny over its navigation logic and route-planning software when handling complex downtown trolley intersections.

As the trolley tracks are embedded directly in the bustling street asphalt, autonomous vehicles face complex geometry challenges where lane boundaries blur with rail corridors, confusing navigation algorithms during peak congestion.

Waymo’s Dramatic Escape From Railway Tracks Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

The viral video of a driverless Waymo robotaxi's dramatic escape from a collision with an approaching train has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several users praising the vehicle for reversing through the barrier rather than remaining stranded on the tracks

Taking to their X handles, many users praised Waymo for taking action to avoid a potential collision, with some comparing its response favourably to that of human drivers who have been seen remaining stuck on railway tracks, while others questioned the reliability of autonomous driving technology.

Another section of users raised concerns over the robotaxi getting stranded on the tracks in the first place, questioning its navigation system and the safety of self-driving vehicles, while some pointed out the damage caused to the crossing barrier. A few expressed concern over potential risks such incidents could pose to commuters and other road users.

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Meanwhile, Waymo is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. and a self-driving technology company that operates autonomous ride-hailing services in several US cities, including San Diego. The company, which began as Google’s self-driving car project, has expanded its driverless taxi operations across the USA.

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