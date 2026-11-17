CCTV footage showed a man taking earbuds from a shop at Changi Airport around 10.20 AM without paying. He was arrested three months later when he returned.

A 38-year-old man from Hong Kong got arrested for stealing earbuds worth 347.71 Singapore dollars (about Rs 22,000) from a shop in the transit area of Changi Airport. The cops caught him on October 29 when he returned to the airport during another trip, almost three months after the theft.

According to a statement released by the Singapore Police Force on November 16, the accused will be produced in court on November 17.

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Theft detected during stock check

The incident happened on August 2 at a retail outlet in Terminal 1 of Changi Airport. A staff member noticed a box of earbuds missing from the display shelf while doing a stock check. They alerted the authorities around 12.30 PM.

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When they checked the shop's CCTV footage, they saw a man taking the earbuds and walking out without paying around 10.20 AM. The police identified the suspect using the CCTV footage, but he had already left Singapore before they could catch him.

Caught on return

The breakthrough in the case came when he returned to travel through Changi Airport again on October 29, three months after the incident. Officers from the Airport Police Division arrested him in a planned operation.

He was charged with theft under Section 380 of the Singapore Penal Code 1871. If proven guilty, this offense carries a punishment of up to seven years in jail or a fine, or both.

Police warning

The Singapore Police made it clear that they take shoplifting very seriously and will take strict action as per the law. Similar cases of passengers leaving the country after stealing from airport shops have been reported before.

The police pointed out that due to advancements in CCTV technology, suspects can be accurately identified even if they leave the country. Authorities repeatedly warn that just leaving Singapore won't save anyone from investigations or legal action.