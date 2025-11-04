The company announced that it will return to Las Vegas, serving residents and visitors alike, beginning next summer, and will also begin serving California residents next year.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo said on Monday that it plans to launch commercial robotaxi services in San Diego, Las Vegas, and Detroit.

“We’ve also regularly tested in Detroit during winter weather to develop our capabilities in snow and ice. We’ve made great strides in our efforts to operate in heavier snow – including testing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula – and look forward to the 6th-generation Waymo Driver navigating Detroit streets this winter,” Waymo said in a blog.

The company said it will return to Las Vegas, serving residents and visitors alike, beginning next summer, and will expand to California next year.

