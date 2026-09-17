Nash, a 90-pound, four-year-old golden retriever from San Diego, had the most unexpected reaction when a stranger allegedly broke into his family’s home earlier this month.

A California golden retriever may have completely misunderstood the job description of a guard dog. Nash, a 90-pound, four-year-old golden retriever from San Diego, had the most unexpected reaction when a stranger allegedly broke into his family’s home earlier this month. Instead of barking, chasing him away or raising the alarm, Nash repeatedly approached the alleged intruder with toys—as if he had just discovered a new playmate.

The bizarre incident unfolded in Sherman Heights, a neighbourhood just east of downtown San Diego, while homeowner Dante Rowley and his family watched the surreal encounter unfold remotely through their home security app, according to NBC 7.

The stranger allegedly entered Rowley’s home near 20th and J streets by climbing a ladder and slipping through an open second-storey window.

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Once inside, he reportedly behaved as though he had walked into his own home.

According to NBC 7, the man removed his shoes and shirt, sat on a bench in the foyer and helped himself to yogurt, turkey and cheese from the family’s refrigerator. He even reportedly took a nap during the roughly 30 minutes he spent inside the house.

But there were two dogs inside—and one of them seemed far more interested in making a friend than protecting the property.

Nash apparently treated the visitor as a potential playmate rather than a threat.

“The dogs we just wanted to make sure they were safe,” Rowley told NBC 7. “Nash is not the greatest guard dog. We thought he was going to bark at people and he did the exact opposite.”

Security footage appeared to capture Nash repeatedly walking up to the stranger with a toy clenched in his mouth, seemingly inviting him to play.

And he didn't give up easily.

Nash reportedly approached the man with his toy three separate times.

When officers eventually arrived at the house, the golden retriever reportedly greeted them at the door in classic Nash fashion—with a toy in his mouth and seemingly ready for another round of play.

He reportedly attempted to escape through a bathroom window, only to find police officers waiting in the backyard. Officers then handcuffed and arrested him.

According to NBC 7, the suspect was charged with burglary and also faced outstanding charges linked to unrelated incidents.

“We just hope he gets some help honestly,” he told the outlet.