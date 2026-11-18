A South Korean woman has gone viral for celebrating her divorce with a glamorous party alongside friends. Her celebration of a fresh start has sparked conversations about divorce, happiness and social stigma

A South Korean woman has turned the end of her marriage into a celebration of a new beginning. Cho Seung-yeon, a 37-year-old single mother and content creator, hosted a divorce ceremony with close friends, choosing to mark the occasion on her own terms.

Rather than treating divorce as a painful milestone to hide, she embraced it as an opportunity to move forward. Her celebration was aimed at reclaiming her identity and looking ahead to a new chapter in life.

Cake, glamorous dress and friends cheering her on

A video shared on Instagram captured Cho dressed in a sparkling outfit as she celebrated with her friends. The gathering featured cheering, applause, a large cake-cutting ceremony and a speech, making the occasion resemble a wedding celebration.

The video carried the caption, "Pov: your divorce ceremony was better than your wedding." Her friends appeared to wholeheartedly support her as she posed for pictures and enjoyed the moment.

Expressing gratitude to those who stood by her, Cho wrote, "Thank you to my people who helped me. I love you!" The celebration highlighted the importance of having a supportive circle during difficult personal transitions.

Viral celebration sparks conversations about divorce stigma

The video attracted considerable attention online, with several users praising Cho for celebrating her independence and prioritising her happiness. Many viewed the ceremony as a refreshing way to move beyond a difficult chapter and start again.

Her celebration also brought attention to the stigma often associated with divorce, particularly for women. While some viewers applauded her decision and confidence, the post also drew criticism, reflecting the differing attitudes people hold towards separation and marriage.

For Cho, however, the gathering appeared to be less about the end of a relationship and more about celebrating friendship, personal freedom and the possibility of a happier future.