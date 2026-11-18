Amid controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and allegations about his personal life, an Indian-origin employee has shared a deeply personal account of how the technology leader stood by her family during one of their most difficult periods.

Amid controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and allegations about his personal life, an Indian-origin employee has shared a deeply personal account of how the technology leader stood by her family during one of their most difficult periods.

Vartika Singh, who has worked at Nvidia for nearly eight years and currently heads strategic AI, took to X to recall how Huang helped her family when her sister Shilpi was battling brain cancer. Her emotional post has attracted attention for offering a different perspective on the former chief's leadership and personal conduct.

Singh revealed that her sister's condition deteriorated during a visit to California, leaving the family facing difficult medical decisions, mounting hospital expenses and the possibility of losing her far away from home.

"My sister has been fighting an unforgiving battle with brain cancer. When her condition deteriorated during her visit to California, our family faced unimaginable circumstances: devastating medical decisions, overwhelming hospital expenses, and the possibility of losing her far from home," she wrote.

She said Huang made time for her family despite his demanding responsibilities and helped them navigate the crisis.

"Despite everything on his shoulders, Jensen found the time to care. He helped my family through circumstances that seemed impossible. And he took the time to meet my sister. The photograph here is one I will treasure for the rest of my life," Singh added.

Check the post here:

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She also recalled a particular moment with Huang that left a lasting impression. When he told her, "I am proud of you. Treasure this time together," Singh said she understood something about leadership that no professional experience could have taught her.

In her post, Singh praised Huang's vision, commitment to employees and willingness to support researchers, entrepreneurs and startups. She also credited his guidance and support for helping her navigate difficult organisational transitions at Nvidia.

Singh's account comes amid allegations of extramarital relationships involving Huang, which have drawn considerable attention following his reported departure as Nvidia CEO. The controversy has also prompted discussions about his leadership and legacy.

She concluded by expressing gratitude for having worked with him, writing: "Thank you, Jensen. For your guidance, for believing in people and ideas long before the rest of us understood them, and above all, for your extraordinary humanity."

Singh's post has also drawn attention to the contrast between the allegations surrounding Huang and the positive experiences shared by some of his employees.