The conflict between the United States and Iran has taken another dangerous turn, with Bahrain reporting fresh Iranian aerial attacks and Kuwait's military responding to hostile drone threats on Wednesday, November 18. The developments came hours after American forces struck an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

#Kuwait and #Bahrain report fresh Iranian attacks, amid renewed escalation in hostilities between the USA and #Iran starting last week. Kuwait's Army says that around midnight, its air defences were responding to hostile #Drone attacks. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 18, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: EXPLOSIONS and ATTACKS reported against Bahrain and KUWAIT, per reports PRAY FOR OUR TROOPS TONIGHT 🙏🏻 Sounds like Iran might be lashing out again. They've been launching new strikes for DAYS now, including over the weekend before President Trump left for Asia Trump is in the Philippines RIGHT NOW Still no word on casualties, damage yet, and no official confirmation from CENTCOM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2026

Bahrain said its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian attacks, while its Interior Ministry issued two emergency alerts asking residents to move to safe locations. Both alerts were followed by all-clear messages.

🚨 Iran says it hit back at a US base in Kuwait. Iran's army says drones targeted US drone and missile sites at Ali al-Salem Air Base (IRNA via Al Jazeera). Kuwait says it's intercepting; Bahrain says it repelled the attacks. Why it matters: Qeshm just got its answer. https://t.co/PojTOOCV48 — The Raw Wire 🚨 (@TheRawWire) November 18, 2026

Kuwait, meanwhile, confirmed that its air defences were responding to hostile drone attacks. Iran later claimed that its military had targeted American defence systems and drone and missile launch facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

⚠️ Iranian drone strike on Ali al-Salem US air base in Kuwait in retaliation https://t.co/fJIgoMNavg — Ehsan Safarnejad (@Safarnejad_IR) November 18, 2026

🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran’s army claims it launched attack drones targeting US military installations at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, including American drone and missile facilities and Patriot air defense systems. The claim follows Kuwait’s announcement that its air defenses were countering hostile drones. No damage has been confirmed by Kuwait or the US. Iran’s army warns that its response to any threat or aggression will be “decisive, crushing, and without geographic limits.” — KOSO (@KosoWrldwide) November 18, 2026

The latest developments have raised fresh concerns about the widening conflict, particularly as Gulf countries hosting American military facilities continue to face security threats.

Iran attacks Bahrain: What happened on Wednesday?

Bahrain's Defence Force said its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks early on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Bahrain Defence Force General Command accused Iran of continuing its hostile actions against the kingdom and targeting its territory.

The country's Interior Ministry also issued two emergency alerts in the early hours, warning residents of potential threats and asking them to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

The authorities subsequently issued all-clear messages after both alerts, indicating that the immediate danger had passed.

The latest warning followed another Iranian attack reported on Tuesday, November 17. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had launched drones targeting a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

IRAN ESCALATES: Iranian attacks against Kuwait and Bahrain were reported overnight. Reports indicate direct impacts and powerful explosions at several locations. https://t.co/6VmZfqyMSl — DDF NEWS (@ddfmarketing1) November 18, 2026

According to the IRGC, the operation was carried out in response to what it described as repeated violations of Iranian airspace by American military drones.

The Guards claimed that their drones had conducted a precision operation against the radar installation. However, Bahrain and the United States said the attack had been intercepted without damage to American equipment or personnel.

Bahrain has remained an important location in the ongoing conflict because it hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, which oversees American naval operations across a large part of the Middle East.