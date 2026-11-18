The Baloch Students Action Committee observed International Students' Day by highlighting systemic academic oppression, intimidation, and restrictions faced by students in Pakistan, while advocating for academic freedom and student dignity.

BSAC Pays Tribute To Baloch Students Amid Ongoing Academic Struggles

The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has paid tribute to Baloch students struggling for their rights, academic freedom and dignity, highlighting what it described as continued academic oppression, restrictions and intimidation faced by students in Pakistan. In a statement issued on November 17 to mark International Students' Day, the central spokesperson of the Baloch Students Action Committee said that the student community represents one of the most influential forces in shaping society, promoting new ideas and driving social change.

According to the statement shared in the committee's post on X, students play a crucial role in developing ideas, sustaining the learning process and shaping social order in accordance with their communities' values, traditions and aspirations. However, the spokesperson noted that students have frequently faced challenges, stereotypical attitudes and targeting while carrying out their responsibilities.

The committee recalled that November 17 is observed internationally in memory of students from Czech universities who were killed or sent to concentration camps by Nazi forces. Hundreds of students were arrested after Nazi forces raided universities during student protests. Drawing a parallel with the situation of Baloch students, the spokesperson highlighted an incident on November 17, 2023, when students at the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) were allegedly subjected to tear gas, baton charges and subsequent arrests by police, with the university administration accused of supporting the action.

The spokesperson said that Baloch students are often labelled incompetent and ridiculed while simultaneously being prevented from exercising their responsibilities and contributing to social change. The statement described them as being deliberately restricted from working towards the betterment, progress and prosperity of their society. The committee further stated that International Students' Day in Pakistan should not only commemorate the Czech students who suffered under Nazi oppression but also honour generations of students who have struggled against academic restrictions and oppression since the early 1960s.

It alleged that students in Pakistan continue to face suspensions, cancellation of admissions and disciplinary proceedings for engaging in activities linked to their national and social responsibilities. The spokesperson also claimed that students are subjected to harassment, bullying, enforced disappearances and intimidation to prevent them from pursuing activities that encourage new ideas and social development. Emphasising the significance of commemorative occasions, the committee said such days serve as a source of motivation and courage for students and the younger generation to stand against injustice, academic oppression and restrictions. On the occasion, the Baloch Students Action Committee paid tribute to students who continue to struggle for their rights and urged student organisations to raise their voices in defence of freedom of expression, freedom of association and dignity.