A woman's candid Instagram video exposing the less glamorous side of the Eiffel Tower has gone viral. She highlighted dusty pathways, crowded lifts, unpleasant smells and pickpocket warnings, sparking widespread debate about the reality of visiting Paris' iconic landmark.

A viral Instagram video showing the less glamorous side of the Eiffel Tower has sparked widespread discussion online after a woman shared her candid experience of visiting one of the world's most famous tourist attractions. Instead of the picture-perfect views often seen on social media, the content creator highlighted issues such as dusty pathways, unpleasant smells, long queues, crowded lifts and pickpocket warnings. Her honest review has resonated with millions of viewers, with many saying it revealed a side of Paris that tourists rarely get to see.

Woman Shares Candid Eiffel Tower Experience

The woman, identified as Meharma, documented her visit to the Eiffel Tower in an Instagram video, taking viewers through her experience from the entrance to the top of the monument.

She began by pointing out the dusty pathways and patches of dry grass surrounding the landmark, claiming they left visitors covered in dust before they even reached the tower.

"The dirt paths while going to the Eiffel Tower and this bald grass welcomes you so much that by the time you reach the Eiffel Tower, you are covered in dirt," she said.

Complains About Smell, Crowds and Pickpocket Warnings

Meharma also criticised the cleanliness around the attraction, mentioning rubbish bins and an unpleasant smell in certain areas.

She further explained that visiting the monument with a child's pram was inconvenient, as visitors were reportedly asked to fold the pram and carry it along with both their child and luggage.

The content creator also drew attention to warning signs advising tourists to stay alert against pickpockets.

"Because Paris is so safe, they have put up such boards on top of the Eiffel Tower, that you have to protect yourself from pickpockets," she remarked sarcastically.

Spiderwebs, Packed Lifts and Mixed Views

As she continued her tour, Meharma claimed she noticed spiderwebs in several places, including inside the lifts. She also showed what appeared to be damaged mirrors and described the lift ride as being filled with "webs, spiders, heat, and people".

While she appreciated the panoramic views from the first level of the Eiffel Tower, she said the upper section felt enclosed and overcrowded.

"I think the first floor was more fun," she said, adding that the protective barriers at the top affected the overall experience.

Video Highlights Contrasting Sides of Paris

Beyond the Eiffel Tower, the video also featured scenes of rubbish, graffiti, homeless people and crowded public spaces in different parts of Paris.

Meharma said she was surprised by the stark contrast between luxury and poverty in the city.

"On one side of the same street is so much glamour, and on one side is so much poverty," she said.

In the caption accompanying the video, she asked viewers, "Have you seen this Eiffel Tower before?"

The clip has since garnered more than seven lakh views on Instagram.

How Did Social Media React?

The viral video generated a flood of reactions, with many users sharing their own opinions and travel experiences.

One user commented: "I've dreamed of visiting Paris since childhood, but now, I can't even bear to think about it."

Second user commented: "Unbelievably shocking."

Third user commented: "The most overrated place I have ever visited."

Fourth user commented: "Thank u for showing the non fancy side ."