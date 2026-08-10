A Newport man was buried with his faithful collie cross by his side. Graham Price's dog travelled in the hearse and accompanied him to the crematorium.

A Newport man who shared an unbreakable bond with his beloved dog was laid to rest with his faithful companion by his side on Tuesday. Graham Price, 74, of St Julians, was cremated at Langstone Vale Crematorium, where family and friends gathered to bid him farewell.

His final journey was accompanied by his beloved collie cross, Bo Diddley, in a touching tribute to their special bond. Not only did Bo accompany his owner to the crematorium, but the faithful companion also travelled in the hearse alongside him.

Bo Diddley accompanied his owner in the hearse to Langstone Vale Crematorium

The poignant farewell was described as an honour by the funeral team, and Graham's family have kindly given permission for the heartfelt moment to be shared.

Away from family life, Graham was well known on the rockabilly scene. He played bass guitar for 23 years with Crazy Cavan 'n' the Rhythm Rockers, the legendary Welsh rockabilly band closely associated with the Teddy Boy movement. The band, formed in 1970, built an international following and continued touring and recording until the death of frontman Cavan Grogan in 2020.

Speaking about her father, Graham's daughter, Cara Price, 34, said: "Bo is 15 years old and Dad had him from when he was just a puppy. He would never go anywhere that wasn't dog-friendly, so it was really important to us that Bo was there to say goodbye.

"Dad was an avid animal lover, and Bo was such a huge part of his life. It just felt right that he should be there. We're so grateful to the funeral director for allowing Bo to attend and even travel in the hearse alongside Dad. It meant so much to our family.

"Bo is a spaniel-collie cross and he'll now be looked after by my mum, so he'll still be surrounded by family."

"They toured all over, and they even played in Finland back in March. Their last Newport gig was in February, but sadly Dad became unwell afterwards."

Cara said: "He's going to be missed by so many people. The messages and comments we've received just show how many lives he touched.

"I think animals are such a massive part of people's lives, and having Bo there made Dad's final journey exactly how he would have wanted it."

Graham's love for animals was well-known among family and friends.

His legacy as a musician and a devoted pet owner lives on.