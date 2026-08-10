Iran's Foreign Ministry denied any rift between its administration and parliament over new maritime security legislation for the Strait of Hormuz, stressing complete alignment and coordination on managing the vital waterway and ongoing talks with Oman.

No Rift Between State Institutions, Iran Asserts

Rejecting notions of a rift between state institutions over maritime security legislation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that the administration and the parliament operate in complete alignment regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz. Addressing questions during a press briefing regarding a parliamentary bill targeting vessel transit and its impact on potential negotiations or relations with Oman, Baghaei firmly dismissed any suggestion that the legislature's initiatives indicate a lack of confidence in diplomatic channels or executive governance.

"No, there is no such thing. The governing institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are fully coordinated with the Islamic Consultative Assembly," Baghaei clarified. Elaborating on the status of the legislation, Baghaei noted that the measure focusing on traffic regulation through the critical waterway is actively being reviewed within parliamentary committees, with direct ministerial involvement. "Regarding the approvals, I think you are referring to a plan that is being pursued in the parliamentary committees regarding the management of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. This plan is being reviewed and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is present in the process of considering this plan and is presenting its views."

Close Inter-Branch Cooperation Highlighted

Highlighting the close inter-branch cooperation driving Tehran's foreign policy, Baghaei pointed to ongoing, high-level consultations between key government figures and lawmakers to ensure national objectives are pursued cohesively. "Just this morning, before this meeting, Mr. Dr. Araghchi had a very useful and valuable meeting with members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee," Baghaei stated.

"We discussed a range of issues that were the subject of your questions just today, and thank God, these contacts and these close consultations exist between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and they will definitely help us advance our national interests in a coordinated manner," he added.

'Constructive' Negotiations with Oman

Additionally, Baghaei stated that the negotiations between Iran and Oman regarding a new traffic map and transit arrangements through the Strait of Hormuz are proceeding in a "smooth and constructive manner." Addressing questions about whether transit fees had been raised in the discussions and how revenues might be allocated, Baghaei noted that specific financial details are not currently under discussion while talks remain active.

"We are not discussing such details at this stage. Let me also inform you that discussions are still ongoing. I had previously said that an understanding has been reached regarding the traffic map. Regarding the joint statement, there are still some technical points that are being discussed, but the negotiations are taking place in a very smooth and constructive manner."

While declining to elaborate on fee divisions at this point, Baghaei emphasised that the emerging framework is designed to handle vital administrative, environmental, and security functions within the waterway, services that naturally warrant financial compensation: "We are not discussing these details right now. What is clear is that mechanisms will be established that, in addition to monitoring the safe passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, will provide the necessary measures on issues related to the environment, cooperation in providing maritime services, and combating crime. As a rule, when you provide maritime services, you should definitely receive compensation for it," he added.

Parliamentary Commission Approves Framework

Earlier, Iran's parliamentary commission for National Security and Foreign Policy on Sunday passed the broad framework of a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering regional security and sustainable development in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. According to Press TV, the commission spokesman Hassan Qashqavi stated that lawmakers reviewed the draft proposal alongside delegates from pertinent government organisations and institutions. (ANI)