A viral video shows numerous people in Paris using an IKEA store as a makeshift lounge to escape a severe European heatwave. This event highlights the significant impact of the extreme temperatures on daily life, which has led to public health concerns and over a thousand excess deaths in France.

A viral video from Paris shows scores of people converting an IKEA shop into a makeshift haven from the terrible heatwave that is still sweeping throughout Europe. The video has come to serve as a powerful reminder of how the intense heat is changing daily life around the continent.

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The video, shared on X, was posted with the caption, "People in Paris at IKEA to get some AC relief from the heat wave." Text over the clip adds, "POV: The Paris heatwave turned IKEA into a lounge."

In order to escape the intense heat outdoors, the movie depicts individuals dispersed around different areas of the furniture store, settling into showcase couches, beds, and armchairs. Some guests are seen using portable fans to cool themselves, while others are seen lying down on mattresses, browsing on their phones, or chatting with pals. Many seem to be just taking a break in the air-conditioned area rather than buying.

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As France and a number of other European nations struggle with an exceptionally intense heatwave, the viral moment occurs. According to the World Weather Attribution report, temperatures in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and southern England have been 5-12°C higher than seasonal norms. The exceptional temperatures were ascribed to a continuous high-pressure system that brought hot air from North Africa into Western Europe, combining with clear sky and bright sunlight.

The heat has disturbed daily life across France, prompting officials to implement steps to protect people from the high temperatures. Schools have been closed or restricted in certain locations, and health services have come under additional strain as vulnerable populations struggle to deal with the extended heat.

According to reports, France has recorded around 1,000 excess deaths over four days during the exceptional June heatwave, underscoring the serious public health impact of extreme temperatures.