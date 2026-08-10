A Meta employee, Sheel Sanghvi, took her mother on a tour of the company's California headquarters, documenting the visit in a viral Instagram video. The heartwarming post showed them exploring the campus together. The moment resonated with viewers due to Sanghvi's caption: "Making her proud will forever be my biggest flex."

For many parents, seeing their child succeed is a moment of immense pride. For Sheel Sanghvi, a Meta employee, that feeling became even more special when she got the chance to take her mother to Meta’s headquarters in California.

Sanghvi recently shared a video on Instagram documenting her mother’s visit to the Meta campus. What could have been an ordinary workplace tour turned into a deeply personal mother-daughter moment, with the video drawing attention online.

Sanghvi opened the video by sharing her plan with viewers, saying, “I'm taking my mom to visit the Meta headquarters in California today.”

Check the viral video here:

The visit gave her mother an opportunity to see the workplace where her daughter spends her working days. The two began their day with breakfast on the Meta campus before exploring different parts of the sprawling premises together.

The video captures the pair walking around the campus and enjoying their time together before sitting down for lunch. They later headed inside the office, giving Sanghvi’s mother a glimpse into an important part of her daughter’s professional life.

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But the moment that resonated most with viewers came in Sanghvi’s caption.

“Making her proud will forever be my biggest flex.”

The simple line turned the workplace visit into something much more meaningful. Rather than focusing on the prestige of working for a major technology company, Sanghvi chose to highlight the emotional significance of sharing that achievement with her mother.

The post struck a chord with social media users, many of whom found the mother-daughter moment relatable and heartwarming. Viewers praised Sanghvi for taking her mother along and allowing her to experience the environment where her daughter works.

The story also highlights a sentiment familiar to many Indians: professional success can feel especially rewarding when parents get to witness it firsthand.

For Sanghvi, taking her mother through the Meta campus was more than simply showing her around an office. It was a way of sharing a milestone with someone who had been part of her journey long before she reached it.

And that is perhaps why her “biggest flex” resonated so strongly online — not because she works at Meta, but because she could bring her mother into that world and make her proud.

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