A viral social media post has reignited discussions about Bengaluru's striking urban contrasts, with one user describing the city as a place where world-class neighbourhoods and crumbling infrastructure coexist just kilometres apart.

A viral social media post has reignited discussions about Bengaluru's striking urban contrasts, with one user describing the city as a place where world-class neighbourhoods and crumbling infrastructure coexist just kilometres apart. The post, shared by X user Aaditya Aanand, paints Indiranagar as a shining example of thoughtful urban planning while drawing a sharp contrast with areas like Bellandur, which frequently struggle with severe waterlogging during the monsoon.

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“Bangalore is a paradox. Parts of this city turn into a slum the moment it rains (sorry, Bellandur). Then there is Indiranagar, which can beat an old European city on a good evening. 100 Feet Road is what happens when someone actually thinks about how a city should be built,” Aanand wrote.

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Highlighting Indiranagar's iconic 100 Feet Road, Aanand described the bustling stretch as a model of modern city planning. According to the post, the avenue resembles the ground floor of an expansive open-air shopping mall, with premium retail stores lining both sides and vibrant public spaces adding to its appeal.

"Beautiful in the evening when sun drops low and the golden light sits on the leaves of infinite trees present here," the user wrote. "Startups sit next to bars, cafes and restaurants. You will find people all dressed up, walking fast, headed to some club in the evening. Indiranagar has a soul. A free bird kind of soul. One that smiles. One that likes the rain."

The post also highlighted the quieter side of the locality, noting how the atmosphere changes just a short walk away from the busy commercial hub.

"But walk 100 meters off 100ft Road and it goes quiet (picture below). Homes built the way homes should be. Cars parked outside. Enough trees, enough greenery, enough silence that you forget you are standing in the middle of the Silicon Valley of India."

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, with users sharing their own views on Bengaluru's unique urban landscape.

One user commented, "Without a single doubt, Bangalore is the most beautiful city in India. And I am not even born or brought up here."

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Another pointed out that such contrasts are not unique to Bengaluru, writing, "It's not only Bangalore all Indian cities. Even in Chanakyapuri in Delhi, one of the most posh areas. You walk into the backlanes and you'll be shocked."

A third user also added an interesting historical detail about the neighbourhood's name, saying, “Common misconception- Indiranagar is named after India Gandhi. Where as it's named after M K Indira, great Kannada author.”