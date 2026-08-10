Shafi Burfat of JSMM and Sindhi diaspora leaders have appealed to the UN for a referendum on self-determination. They cite an "existential crisis" for Sindh, alleging political, economic, and cultural marginalisation by Pakistan.

Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), along with representatives of the Sindhudesh National Movement and the global Sindhi diaspora, has issued an open diplomatic appeal to the United Nations, international financial institutions, democratic governments and the wider international community, calling for the protection of Sindh's territorial integrity and the exercise of the right to self-determination through a UN-supervised referendum.

In the appeal, addressed to the UN Secretary-General, UN Security Council, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, IMF, World Bank, global think tanks and foreign governments, the Sindhi representatives described what they termed an "existential crisis" facing the Sindhi nation, citing concerns over territorial integrity, economic sovereignty, demographic changes, environmental degradation and political rights.

Historical Context and 'Internal Colonialism'

The appeal describes Sindh as an ancient and historically defined homeland of South Asia and argues that the region's identity has been shaped by principles of humanism, secularism, pluralism and peaceful coexistence. It alleges that centralised state policies, demographic changes, environmental pressures and attempts to alter the region's territorial structure pose a threat to the Sindhi nation's existence.

The document traces the political history of Sindh to the British military invasion led by Charles Napier in 1843, stating that Sindh subsequently lost its sovereign political independence and was incorporated into British India. According to the appeal, the establishment of Pakistan in 1947 failed to create what it describes as a voluntary and equal partnership between historically distinct nations. It alleges that political, economic and military power became centralised within a state structure dominated by Punjab and the military establishment. The document characterises the subsequent decades as an "internal colonial framework", alleging political disenfranchisement, economic extraction, cultural marginalisation and the erosion of Sindh's control over its land, natural resources and the Indus River.

Territorial and Demographic Threats

The appeal identifies the proposed division or fragmentation of Sindh through administrative reorganisation or the creation of new provinces as an immediate threat. The representatives argue that Sindh's territory, including its coastline and offshore islands, constitutes an interconnected historical homeland. They oppose any attempt to separate Karachi, the coastal belt or other parts of the province into new administrative or ethno-political entities.

The appeal also alleges that decades of unmanaged and state-directed migration have altered the demographic composition of major Sindhi urban centres, particularly Karachi and Hyderabad. It claims that such demographic changes have reduced the political representation of the historic Sindhi population in parts of its traditional territory. The document invokes international indigenous-rights principles and argues that any alteration of Sindh's territorial or administrative structure should require the free, prior and informed consent of the Sindhi people.

Economic Grievances and Resource Control

The appeal also raises concerns over Pakistan's use of foreign loans obtained from international financial institutions. It alleges that billions of dollars in loans from institutions including the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank are diverted towards state corruption, defence expenditure, debt servicing and military-related projects rather than public welfare. The document further claims that Sindh bears a significant portion of the financial burden through federal tax revenues, maritime customs and port revenues, including those generated through Karachi Port and Port Qasim, as well as revenues from energy resources such as Thar coal, oil and natural gas. It calls upon international financial institutions to introduce strict human-rights and anti-corruption conditions on financial assistance to Pakistan.

The appeal alleges that agricultural land, deltaic areas and historical forests in Sindh are being transferred through federal ordinances, special authorities and major development projects to military-backed corporate enterprises and foreign entities. It also raises objections over the alleged seizure of offshore islands, specifically naming Dinghy and Bhatear, and claims that such actions threaten indigenous fishing communities. The document frames these developments as violations of international maritime and indigenous rights.

Environmental Crisis and the Indus River

The appeal places particular emphasis on the Indus River, describing it as central to Sindhi civilisation and livelihood. It alleges that upstream diversions, canals and dam projects have reduced Sindh's water availability despite historical and domestic water-sharing agreements, including the 1945 agreement and the 1991 Water Accord. The document further claims that reduced freshwater flows below the Kotri Barrage have contributed to seawater intrusion, the loss of agricultural land, damage to mangrove ecosystems and the destruction of livelihoods dependent on farming and fishing.

Human Rights Abuses and Regional Instability

The appeal alleges that Sindhi political activists, students, intellectuals, journalists and human rights defenders face enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention and extrajudicial killings for advocating resource rights and national self-determination. It also accuses state institutions of facilitating religious extremist networks to undermine Sindh's historically secular, tolerant and Sufi-oriented cultural identity.

The document further expresses concern over Pakistan's regional policies and alleges that the country's actions have contributed to instability involving neighbouring countries, including India, Afghanistan and Iran. It specifically raises concerns over Pakistan's defence agreements with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, arguing that these partnerships could increase Islamabad's military and strategic capabilities.

Vision for an Independent Sindhudesh

The appeal argues that an independent Sindhudesh could play a stabilising role in South Asia because of Sindh's strategic position along the Arabian Sea. It describes an independent Sindhudesh as a potential secular, democratic and progressive state that could contribute to maritime security, protect international trade routes and oppose religious extremism in the Indian Ocean region.

Demands to the International Community

Invoking the right of peoples to self-determination under the UN Charter and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the appeal presents a series of demands to the United Nations and international community. First, it calls for international pressure on Pakistan to halt what it describes as efforts to divide Sindh, create new provinces or alter the region's historical boundaries. Second, it calls on the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly to organise and supervise a free and fair referendum in Sindh, allowing the indigenous Sindhi population to determine its political future, including the option of establishing an independent and sovereign Republic of Sindhudesh. Third, the appeal requests an independent UN fact-finding mission to investigate what it describes as enforced disappearances, demographic changes, military land acquisition, alleged diversion of Indus waters, exploitation of mineral resources, political repression and economic exploitation. It also calls for an investigation into alleged suppression of the Sindhi language, education, history and culture, along with the environmental degradation affecting the region. Fourth, it urges the IMF and World Bank to make future financial assistance conditional on the protection of human rights, indigenous rights and resource sovereignty in Sindh.

Concluding the statement, the Sindhudesh National Movement and global Sindhi diaspora said the survival of Sindh was inseparable from the survival of the Sindhi nation and its historical heritage.