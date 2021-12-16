  • Facebook
    Vladimir Putin's aide says Russia, India and China to hold summit very soon

    Bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping have not taken place since the border standoff that erupted in May last year.

    Vladimir Putin's aide says Russia, India and China to hold summit very soon
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Moscow, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 12:44 PM IST
    Russia, India and China Summit will be held very soon, a top Russian official has said. As per media reports, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the topic of cooperation in the Russia-India-China format was addressed during the virtual Summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

    They agreed to continue exchanging views in this regard and endeavour to hold the next Summit within the RIC framework shortly, Ushakov said. It is pertinent to mention that the bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping have not taken place since the border standoff that erupted in May last year. New Delhi has maintained that the border standoff would have a bearing on business as usual. 

    The Kremlin spokesperson further said that the Russian president had informed his Chinese counterpart about his visit to New Delhi on December 6 to participate in the bilateral Summit with Prime Minister Modi. The previous edition of the RIC Summit was in June 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka.

    The presidential aide further said the Summit would essentially be a new kind of international platform, established on the principles of openness, transparency, mutual respect and consideration of the interests and concerns of each other. In November, the foreign ministers of three countries held their 18th meeting under the chairmanship of the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The ministers had asked the Taliban leadership to adhere to the recent meetings held under various mechanisms to stabilise the situation in war-strife Afghanistan. They had also discussed engagement on Indo-Pacific aspects.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 12:44 PM IST
