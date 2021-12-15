Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

A conversation on video between officers of Indian and Chinese armies along the Line of Control has gone viral on social media. In the video, the two sides wanted to know each other's name, wherein the Indian officer introduced himself as Major Keen Kumar while the Chinese officer identified himself as Sum Sum Dong.

The Indian officer was keen to know the identity of his Chinese counterpart. So he introduced himself as Major 'Keen Kumar'. The undated video has come amidst the two countries engaged in a border standoff since May 2020. The senior commanders of the two armies have held the 13th round of talks to ease the tension along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Senior diplomats of India and China had also held their 14th round of talks on resolving the border issues last month under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). So far, the troops of two Himalayan giants have disengaged from the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso and the Gogra area. The 14th round of military talk is expected to take place this month to resolve the remaining friction points. Along the LAC, both sides have deployed around 60,000 soldiers to guard their borders.

Also Read

Make in India push: Armed forces get new weaponry, private firms get new tech

DRDO successfully tests long-range 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo'