  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Dec 15, 2021, 12:05 PM IST

    A conversation on video between officers of Indian and Chinese armies along the Line of Control has gone viral on social media. In the video, the two sides wanted to know each other's name, wherein the Indian officer introduced himself as Major Keen Kumar while the Chinese officer identified himself as Sum Sum Dong. 

    The Indian officer was keen to know the identity of his Chinese counterpart. So he introduced himself as Major 'Keen Kumar'. The undated video has come amidst the two countries engaged in a border standoff since May 2020. The senior commanders of the two armies have held the 13th round of talks to ease the tension along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. 

    Senior diplomats of India and China had also held their 14th round of talks on resolving the border issues last month under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). So far, the troops of two Himalayan giants have disengaged from the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso and the Gogra area. The 14th round of military talk is expected to take place this month to resolve the remaining friction points. Along the LAC, both sides have deployed around 60,000 soldiers to guard their borders.

    Also Read 

    Make in India push: Armed forces get new weaponry, private firms get new tech

    DRDO successfully tests long-range 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon
    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Must See

    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know
    Video Icon
    Food

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
    Video Icon
    World News

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine