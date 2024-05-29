Australia: Flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant

Police confirmed that "officers arrested a man after he allegedly ran naked through the aircraft mid-flight and knocked a crew member to the floor." The man was taken to a hospital for assessment, where he remains.

A man was arrested at Perth Airport on Tuesday (May 28) after allegedly running naked down the aisle of a Virgin Australia domestic flight and knocking down a flight attendant. The incident reportedly took place early in what was supposed to be a 3-hour and 30-minute flight from Perth to Melbourne on Monday night.

It is reportedly said that flight VA696 was forced to return to Perth shortly after takeoff due to the "disruptive passenger," according to an airline statement. Virgin Australia reported that Australian Federal Police officers were waiting at the airport, and the man was swiftly offloaded.

'Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose elections': Fawad Chaudhry backs INDIA Bloc again, sparks row (WATCH)

Police confirmed that "officers arrested a man after he allegedly ran naked through the aircraft mid-flight and knocked a crew member to the floor." The man was taken to a hospital for assessment, where he remains.

The man is expected to appear before a Perth court on June 14, though the specific charges he will face have yet to be determined. It remains unclear how or why the passenger removed his clothes during the flight.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia apologized to the passengers affected by the incident, stressing that the safety of passengers and crew is their top priority. Both the airline and police have declined to provide further comments.

Witnesses on the flight reported "yelling and screaming" as the naked man charged towards the front of the plane. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. noted that, fortunately, no one was injured, although a flight attendant was knocked down during the commotion.

Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report

After the disruptive passenger was removed, the flight resumed its journey and landed in Melbourne 28 minutes late.

Latest Videos