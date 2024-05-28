Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose elections': Fawad Chaudhry backs INDIA Bloc again, sparks row (WATCH)

    "India should move ahead as a progressive country, and that is why Narendra Modi and his extreme ideology need to be defeated," former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry told IANS in an interview.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 28, 2024, 9:25 PM IST

    Fawad Chaudhry, the former Pakistani minister, has sparked widespread outrage on social media with his recent statement expressing concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential reelection for a third term, suggesting it would not be favourable for Pakistan. Chaudhry, who had openly admitted to Pakistan's hand in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, also backed the INDIA Bloc to emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    In an exclusive interview with IANS, Fawad Chaudhry said, "Whether it is Muslims in Kashmir or in rest of India, the kind of ideology that they are facing... the kind of atrocities that they are facing... and the other minorities that are enduring these tough situations...it is very important that Narendra Modi loses the elections. Every Pakistani wants Narendra Modi to lose."

    Also read: 'Exchange Kartarpur for J&K or create Khalistan, merge with Pakistan': Abdul Basit's shocker to Sikhs (WATCH)

    "India and Pakistan's relationship will only improve when extremism reduces both in Pakistan and in India. There is no hatred towards India in Pakistan, but the BJP-RSS alliance in India they are stoking hatred towards Pakistan. They are stoking hatred towards Muslims and it is our responsibility that the 'karta-dharta' of this ideology should be defeated. I think Indian voters are not foolish. Don't they know where their benefit lies," the former Pakistan minister added.

    He further stated, "The benefit of the Indian voter lies in having a good relationship with Pakistan. India should move ahead as a progressive country, and that is why Narendra Modi and his extreme ideology need to be defeated. Whoever defeats him, whether it's Rahul Ji, Kejriwal Ji, or Mamata Banerjee, best wishes to them."

    Chaudhry's latest comments comes days after the former Pakistan minister openly praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his party's promise to conduct a wealth redistribution survey if elected to power. In response, PM Narendra Modi commented on Chaudhry's praise, stating that the "partnership" between Pakistan and Congress had been exposed.

    It's worth noting that in October 2020, Chaudhry admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the deadly Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that brought the two countries to the brink of a war.

    “Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,” the then Science & Technology Minister had said in the National Assembly during a debate.

    In the pre-dawn hours of February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force jets conducted airstrikes on terrorist camps belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Balakot, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. This operation was a response to the Pulwama terrorist attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 40 CRPF personnel's lives.

    Also read: 'Let's destroy Pakistan together': Elderly Afghan calls for joint action with India in viral video (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 9:35 PM IST
