Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report

    The intense blaze caused severe damage, rendering many bodies unidentifiable. This necessitated the use of DNA testing for identification purposes. Prakash, who held a 60 percent stake in the gaming zone, was also a partner in Raceway Enterprises.

    Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    A devastating fire engulfed TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on May 25, claiming the lives of at least 27 individuals, including children. Among the deceased was Prakash Hiran, one of the owners of the gaming zone.

    According to reports, CCTV footage showed Hiran at the location, and his vehicle was found at the scene of the fire. Jitendra, Hiran's brother, raised concerns about his whereabouts, saying that Prakash was inside the gaming zone when the fire erupted. DNA samples taken from their mother confirmed that Prakash was among those who perished in the fire.

    Cyclone Remal updates: Assam schools shut today, 'red' alert for northeastern states; check details

    The intense blaze caused severe damage, rendering many bodies unidentifiable. This necessitated the use of DNA testing for identification purposes. Prakash, who held a 60 percent stake in the gaming zone, was also a partner in Raceway Enterprises.

    He, along with five others, has been implicated in the incident by the Gujarat Police. The First Information Report (FIR) named Dhaval Thakkar, the primary accused and owner of Dhaval Enterprises, and partners of Raceway Enterprises—Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakash Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, and Rahul Rathod.

    A senior officer informed a news agency that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Gujarat government to probe the fire has interrogated over 25 individuals and confiscated numerous documents.

    "The state government has given us clear instructions to conduct a free and fair probe to ensure that injustice is not meted out to anyone. We have so far conducted a preliminary probe and seized all the relevant documents related to the game zone, and further investigation is ongoing," said senior IPS officer Subhash Trivedi, who heads the SIT.

    Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna schedules return to Bengaluru from Munich on May 31 via Lufthansa Airlines

    Meanwhile, the state government made administrative changes on Monday by transferring Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava, along with two other IPS officers, and Municipal Commissioner Anand Patel. DNA analysis has successfully identified nine bodies retrieved from the fire-damaged TRP Game Zone, providing some closure to the grieving families.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-97 May 29 2024 jackpot worth Rs 12 crore, winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-97 May 29 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 12 crore today?

    Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna schedules return to Bengaluru from Munich on May 31 via Lufthansa Airlines vkp

    Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna schedules return to Bengaluru from Munich on May 31 via Lufthansa Airlines

    Cyclone Remal updates: Assam schools shut today, 'red' alert for northeastern states; check details AJR

    Cyclone Remal updates: Assam schools shut today, 'red' alert for northeastern states; check details

    Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose elections Fawad Chaudhry openly backs INDIA Bloc, sparks row (WATCH) snt

    'Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose elections': Fawad Chaudhry backs INDIA Bloc again, sparks row (WATCH)

    Bengaluru Veer Savarkar flyover signboard defaced, NSUI calls for renaming after Bhagat Singh (WATCH) snt

    Bengaluru: Veer Savarkar flyover signboard defaced, call for renaming it after Bhagat Singh surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-97 May 29 2024 jackpot worth Rs 12 crore, winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-97 May 29 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 12 crore today?

    Gold rate on May 29: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city AJR

    Gold rate on May 29: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    SIT arrests two Congress workers in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case vkp

    SIT arrests two Congress workers in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case

    Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna schedules return to Bengaluru from Munich on May 31 via Lufthansa Airlines vkp

    Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna schedules return to Bengaluru from Munich on May 31 via Lufthansa Airlines

    Gauri Khan on why she never changed religion after marrying Shah Rukh Khan RKK

    Gauri Khan on why she never changed religion after marrying Shah Rukh

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon