Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Video: Egyptian football stadium erupts with chants of solidarity for Palestine amid Gaza war (WATCH)

    In a viral video on X, an Egyptian football stadium can be seen uniting in a powerful chant of solidarity for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    Viral Video: Egyptian football stadium erupts with chants of solidarity for Palestine amid Gaza war (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    In a powerful display of solidarity, a viral video from Egypt has captured the moment when an entire football stadium united in support of the Palestinians during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The video, shared on X with the caption "We give our lives and souls for you, Palestine!" portrays a remarkable scene of unity and empathy transcending the boundaries of sport.

    Also read: Why did India vote against Israel at UN?

    In the face of adversity, football fans in Egypt are using their collective voice to amplify a message of support for the people of Palestine. The stadium, typically a place of competition and rivalry, transforms into a symbol of unity and compassion. The shared sentiment among the fans is palpable, emphasizing the significance of football not only as a sport but also as a platform for social and political expression.

    Earlier this weekend, an Egyptian official expressed concerns that the establishment of "safe zones" or "humanitarian corridors" by Israel, with US approval, in northern Gaza may pave the way for the displacement of thousands of Palestinians from their lands.

    Under the condition of anonymity, the official told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Egypt vehemently opposes the notion of relocating Palestinians from Gaza to any other location, whether within or outside the strip. Egypt views any such displacement as equivalent to undermining the essence of the Palestinian cause.

    Israel, following discussions with the Biden administration, agreed on Thursday to establish "safe corridors" in Gaza, a move endorsed by the National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby. According to Kirby, these corridors aim to enable Palestinians in northern Gaza to travel safely to the south and facilitate the smoother flow of humanitarian aid.

    Also read: Designate Israel Army as 'terrorist organisation': Iran to Muslim nations

    However, Egypt holds reservations about the humanitarian justifications provided by the US and Israel for the safe corridors, deeming them "deceitful." The Egyptian perspective asserts that these corridors are being exploited to displace the population, directing them toward the Egyptian border. The official, speaking on behalf of Egypt, confirmed that the government has communicated its dissenting stance on this matter to the United States.

    The skepticism regarding the "safe corridors" was apparent in the address delivered by the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, during the Paris Conference on Thursday. Shoukry cautioned against the implementation of "safe corridors," asserting that offering secure passage to the south is not a constructive step but rather a perpetuation of Israel's displacement policy, which runs counter to international humanitarian law.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Titanic's historical dinner menu fetches over Rs 80 lakh at auction! vkp

    Titanic’s historical dinner menu fetches over Rs 80 lakh at auction!

    Jaishankar meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali gifts cricket bat with Virat Kohli autograph gcw

    Jaishankar meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali, gifts cricket bat with Virat Kohli's autograph

    Why did India vote against Israel at UN? vkp

    Why did India vote against Israel at UN?

    UK PM Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty celebrate diwali with family at 10 Downing Street WATCH gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty celebrate diwali with family at 10 Downing Street (WATCH)

    Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, JeM terrorist and Masood Azhar's friend, shot dead in Karachi

    Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, JeM terrorist and Masood Azhar's friend, shot dead in Karachi

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses of first Diwali as newlywed, calls husband Raghav Chadha her "home" SHG

    Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses of first Diwali as newlywed, calls husband Raghav Chadha her "home"

    Titanic's historical dinner menu fetches over Rs 80 lakh at auction! vkp

    Titanic’s historical dinner menu fetches over Rs 80 lakh at auction!

    Sophie Turner returns to social media two months after announcing divorce, shares video [Watch] RKK

    Sophie Turner returns to social media two months after announcing divorce, shares video [Watch]

    Cricket legends Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Aravinda de Silva inducted in ICC's Hall of Fame osf

    Cricket legends Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Aravinda de Silva inducted in ICC's Hall of Fame

    Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce officially dating? Kissing video sparks speculations among fans - Watch

    Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce officially dating? Kissing video sparks speculations among fans - Watch

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon