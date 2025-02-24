Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch soon! Check expected specifications, prices in India and more

Xiaomi is set to unveil the 15 Ultra and possibly the Xiaomi 15 at MWC this March, with a potential India launch on March 18. The 15 Ultra boasts a powerful camera setup and Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

Xiaomi is going to unveil the new 15 Ultra premium phone later this month. The Xiaomi 15 series will make its global premiere at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March, it has been announced. At the event, Xiaomi is expected to reveal the normal Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The good news is that Xiaomi is supposedly planning to release both smartphones in India in March. The information is obtained from a tipster who provides the estimated launch and sale dates for the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India.

In a tweet on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) stated that Xiaomi is anticipated to reveal the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra's Indian pricing on March 18. The tipster also says that on March 21, sales will start all around the country.

It has been confirmed that on Wednesday, February 26th, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV will be unveiled during a launch event in China. Here, we'll get a closer look at the new flagship phone with a Leica camera.

About Xiaomi 15 series

Last year, Xiaomi debuted the 15 and 15 Pro versions in China. According to the majority of rumors, the Pro model will remain exclusive to the Chinese market, which is not surprising. The Xiaomi 15 is equipped with the most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and features a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display. At the heart of a triple rear camera system with Leica-tuned lenses is a 50MP main sensor. The new Xiaomi flagship has improved durability thanks to its IP68 rating. The Xiaomi 15's base model costs CNY 4,499, or roughly Rs 53,500, while the greater storage variant costs CNY 4,799, or roughly Rs 57,100.

The 15 Ultra has 16GB of RAM but still employs the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. In addition to a 50MP Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 extreme wide-angle lens, a 50MP Sony LYT-900 1-inch sensor, and a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor, the phone is anticipated to contain a quad rear camera unit. Like the majority of flagships nowadays, the premium model is rated both IP68 and IP69.

