Ajith Kumar's weight loss secrets OUT: Know how he LOST 25 Kgs without exercise?

Actor Ajithkumar has lost weight to participate in car racing. Let's see how he did it.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

Ajith Weight Loss

Ajithkumar is a leading mass actor in the Tamil film industry. His film 'Good Bad Ugly' is currently in production. Before that, Ajith's 'Vidaa Muyarchi', which was released this month, was released amidst great expectations and was a failure. Next, 'Good Bad Ugly' starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Adhik Ravichandran is scheduled to release on April 10th.

budget 2025
article_image2

Ajithkumar Transformation

After completing the work for 'Good Bad Ugly', actor Ajith is now focusing all his attention on car racing. Ajithkumar, who entered the car race held in Dubai in January with his team, came in third. After winning in Dubai, Ajith flew to Spain and is participating in the car race being held in Valencia.

article_image3

Ajith Kumar Diet Plan

Actor Ajith suddenly lost weight and became slim a few months ago to participate in car racing. Ajith, who weighed almost 100 kg while acting in the film, suddenly lost 25 kg in a short period and became slim. Many people were amazed to see his sudden transformation. Also, many people were asking how he was able to lose weight so quickly.

article_image4

Ajith kumar Weight Loss Secret

In this situation, journalist Bismee has shared the secret of actor Ajith's rapid weight loss on YouTube. According to him, Ajith lost weight by drinking only hot water for three months, and with that, he was able to lose weight very quickly because he also took protein powder and necessary vitamins under the supervision of a medical team. Following such a diet without doctor's advice can be life-threatening.

