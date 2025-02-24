Business

Asian Oilfield to Technojet: Top 10 gainers today on February 24

1- Technojet Consultants Share Price

Increase - 48.50%

Current Price - 79 Rupees

2- Asian Oilfield Share Price

Increase - 19.99%

Current Price - 275.75 Rupees

3- Shree Rama News Share Price

Increase - 15.71%

Current Price - 34.97 Rupees

4- IVP Ltd Share Price

Increase - 13.54%

Current Price - 166.00 Rupees

5- DIC India Ltd Share Price

Increase - 11.63%

Current Price - 716.80 Rupees

6- Kesar Terminals Share Price

Increase - 10.10%

Current Price - 77.90 Rupees

7- Blue Chip Tex Share Price

Increase - 9.94%

Current Price - 152.00 Rupees

8- Ras Resorts Share Price

Increase - 8.90%

Current Price - 54.45 Rupees

9- Piccadily Sugar Share Price

Increase - 8.66%

Current Price - 66.10 Rupees

10- Trans & Rectif Share Price

Increase - 6.99%

Current Price - 455.05 Rupees

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all kinds of risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert. 

