Italian jets intercept, escort Delhi-bound US flight to Rome after bomb threat (WATCH)

A New York to Delhi American Airlines Dreamliner aircraft was diverted and forced to land in Rome on Sunday, accompanied by fighter aircraft, following a bomb threat alert.

Italian jets intercept, escort Delhi-bound US flight to Rome after bomb threat (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

A New York to Delhi American Airlines Dreamliner aircraft was diverted and forced to land in Rome on Sunday, accompanied by fighter aircraft, following a bomb threat alert.

Footage captured by an Italian Air Force Eurofighter showed the interception and escort of American Airlines #AA292 to Rome-Fiumicino after an emergency diversion prompted by security concerns.

American Airlines flight AA 292, operating nonstop from New York to Delhi, was diverted to Rome on Sunday evening (IST) due to a bomb threat. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner departed from JFK airport on Saturday, February 22, at 8.14 pm and was over the Caspian Sea when it turned back toward Europe.

Although the threat was deemed "noncredible," Delhi Airport's protocol required the aircraft to be inspected elsewhere before being cleared to land.

 

Also read: After Shivraj Chouhan, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar shares photo of broken seat on IndiGo flight, SEE post

In a statement, American Airlines said, “American Airlines flight 292, with service from New York (JFK) to Delhi (DEL), diverted to Rome (FCO) due to a possible security concern. The flight landed safely at FCO, and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart. Safety and security are our top priorities and we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Last year, several flights within to and from India were targeted by hoax threat messages and calls. Some flights from India receiving such threats were escorted by fighter jets while landing at international airports.

Also read: 'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh, Pakistan to boost ties with increased engagements and trade initiatives dmn

Bangladesh, Pakistan to boost ties with increased engagements and trade initiatives

US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web ddr

US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web

Israeli warplanes that killed Hezbollah leader Nasrallah circle over stadium holding his funeral dmn

Israeli warplanes that killed Hezbollah leader Nasrallah circle over stadium holding his funeral (WATCH)

Friedrich merz leads conservatives to victory in Germany election anr

Friedrich Merz leads conservatives to victory in Germany’s election

Elon Musk's 'justify your job' ultimatum to federal employees meets FBI resistance vkp

Elon Musk's 'justify your job' ultimatum to federal employees meets FBI resistance

Recent Stories

Bangladesh, Pakistan to boost ties with increased engagements and trade initiatives dmn

Bangladesh, Pakistan to boost ties with increased engagements and trade initiatives

Qatar Gold Rate on February 24 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices anr

Qatar Gold Rate on February 24: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

WATCH Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

'World is optimistic about India', says PM Narendra Modi at MP Global Investors Summit shk

'World is optimistic about India', says PM Modi at MP Global Investors Summit

US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web ddr

US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon