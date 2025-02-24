Israeli warplanes that killed Hezbollah leader Nasrallah circle over stadium holding his funeral (WATCH)

Tens of thousands gathered at Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut to pay their respects to Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike last September. The somber occasion was disrupted by Israeli warplanes, which flew over the Lebanese capital, sending a "clear message" to the militant group.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the flyover, stating that it was a warning to those who threaten Israel. "Whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel—that will be his end," he said. Katz added, "You will specialise in funerals—and we in victories."

The flyover drew mixed reactions, with Hezbollah supporters condemning it as a provocation and Israeli officials framing it as a warning. The incident is the latest escalation in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been locked in a cycle of violence since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October.



Hezbollah was under Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah's leadership for over three decades and transformed it into one of the most powerful militant groups in the Middle East. He was born in 1960 and became a member of the Amal movement before co-founding Hezbollah in the 1980s. After being formally formed in 1985, the group declared that the US and the Soviet are Islam's main enemies and also vowed to resist Israeli occupation and ultimately calling for the "obliteration" of Israel.

Following Nasrallah's death, Israel carried out several operations to push Hezbollah back from the border and this resulted in the demise of many commanders of the outfit.

