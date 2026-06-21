A viral video showing a man chasing and apparently trying to kick a snake has sparked mixed reactions online. While many viewers found the unusual encounter funny, others criticised the man's actions as reckless and dangerous. Wildlife experts advise people to avoid provoking snakes and instead contact trained rescuers.

A dramatic video showing a man's intense face-off with a snake has gone viral across social media. In the clip, the snake repeatedly lunges towards the man, while he kicks it away several times in an attempt to defend himself. At one point, he even tries to grab the snake with his bare hands before finally kicking it into a nearby field. The tense encounter has left viewers both amused and concerned, attracting millions of views and sparking widespread reactions online.

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The exact location of the incident and the species of the snake have not been confirmed. Despite the lack of details, the unusual encounter has become one of the most talked-about viral videos of the day.

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Internet divided over man's actions

The video has sparked mixed reactions from social media users. While many found the incident hilarious and filled the comment sections with laughing emojis, others questioned why the man was chasing the snake in the first place.

Some users joked that it looked like a football match between a man and a snake, while others called it a "man versus wild" moment. Several viewers described the man as fearless, saying he did not appear scared despite being so close to the reptile.

However, not everyone was entertained. Many users criticised the man's behaviour, calling it foolish, unnecessary and dangerous. Some pointed out that the snake was trying to get away and should have been left alone.

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Experts advise staying away from snakes

Wildlife experts generally advise people not to chase, provoke or attempt to harm snakes. Even non-venomous snakes may bite if they feel threatened, while venomous species can cause serious injuries.

Experts recommend maintaining a safe distance and contacting trained snake rescuers or local wildlife authorities if a snake is found in a residential area instead of trying to handle the situation alone.

Video keeps social media talking

As the clip continues to spread across different platforms, it has triggered a wider conversation about human interactions with wildlife. While many viewers continue to treat the video as comedy, others have used it to remind people that disturbing wild animals can have dangerous consequences.

The viral clip serves as a reminder that a few moments of risky behaviour can quickly capture the internet's attention, but they can also put both humans and wildlife in unnecessary danger.

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