A humorous video of a humanoid robot seemingly "begging" on the streets of China for money to pay its "electricity bills" has gone viral. The Unitree G1 robot was equipped with a sign, a loudspeaker, and a QR code for payments, amusing passersby and sparking widespread online discussion.

Humanoid robots "begging" on the street can only be seen in China! Hold on, what? A humorous video of a humanoid robot asking for money on the streets of China is making the rounds on social media. The robot had to turn to "begging" to get money for "electricity bills," according to an LED sign and a megaphone that appeared to be maintained next to the robot. "No money to recharge" and "please help with electricity bills" were being shouted over the loudspeaker, according to the Daily Mail.

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The humanoid robot was shown holding hands and requesting money while seated on its "knees." Interestingly, other people were also seen assisting the "poor soul." The robot also carried a QR code for payments next to its food to make things easier.

According to Interesting Engineering, it was a Unitree G1 humanoid robot, a product of the same firm that transported Pemba, one of its humanoid robots, to the peak of Ecuador's Chimborazo volcano.

“A humanoid robot was spotted ‘begging’ for electricity in China, claiming it hadn’t been recharged for days. The unusual stunt quickly went viral on social media, with amused passersby stopping to interact with the battery-starved bot,” the post read.

The post was shared on X (formerly twitter), by the handle ‘Theeye_eagle’. The post was shared a few days ago and pulled many views from people.

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“Omg who gets these ideas... I couldn't stop laughing, you are a genius,” a user said. “Only in China it makes sense to spot a robot begging on the street. What is even happening?” asked the next person. “The company and its marketing is pure genius. I have nothing to say,” added another person.