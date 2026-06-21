Delegations from the US and Iran, led by VP JD Vance and Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf respectively, have begun talks in Switzerland. The meeting, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, coincides with Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Talks between Iran and the US is set to begin on Sunday as both parties have arrived in Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock. Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "The US delegation, led by US Vice-President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at the Burgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin today."

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The US delegation, led by US Vice-President @JDVance , the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher @mb_ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at the Bürgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin today. pic.twitter.com/AjUk4wsawz — Swiss MFA (@SwissMFA) June 21, 2026

Strait of Hormuz Closed

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source told Iranian media outlet, the Fars News Agency. Fars News Agency's follow-ups from military sources indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and the IRGC Navy is not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice.

The agency also said that this step is the first response to the 'breach of promise', and if the aggression continues, subsequent steps will be planned and taken to compel the other side to fulfill its commitments.

📸🎥 Iran’s FM @araghchi met Swiss FM Ignazio Cassis in Bürgenstock during the Iranian delegation’s first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues. https://t.co/9wR9KAMkbv pic.twitter.com/yoOnmROH9K — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) June 21, 2026

The closure comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock during the Iranian delegation's first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

Iran Condemns Israel Following UN Spat

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, got in a shouting match with the UN's special representative for children and armed conflict, Vanessa Frazier, after she interrupted his remarks at Friday's meeting regarding allegations that Israeli soldiers and settlers committed sexual violence against Palestinians.

This shameful exhibition of arrogant defiance — against reason, law, morality, and justice — is yet another inevitable result of the absolute impunity bestowed upon an apartheid terrorist regime by its enablers. This regime continues its genocidal campaign against the Palestinian… https://t.co/hvRVKexx7c — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 20, 2026

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on X, "This shameful exhibition of arrogant defiance -- against reason, law, morality, and justice -- is yet another inevitable result of the absolute impunity bestowed upon an apartheid terrorist regime by its enablers. This regime continues its genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people and throughout the region with utter disregard for all civilized norms. It is long past time for the world to rise and confront this grave, unprecedented threat to peace and humanity." (ANI)