Iran confirms quadrilateral talks with the US in Switzerland, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan. Delegations led by US VP JD Vance and Iran's Speaker Ghalibaf have arrived to discuss the nuclear issue and Lebanon ceasefire amid regional tensions.

Iran Confirms Quadrilateral Talks with US, Mediators

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Sunday (local time) confirmed that the Iran and the United States are set to participate in quadrilateral talks in the afternooon with representatives of Qatar and Pakistan as reported by Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.

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Baghaei told the IRNA news agency about the meetings involving the morning one with Pakistani and Qatari delegations, "Today we have two meetings in the morning and afternoon. We are scheduled to have a one-day session. In the morning, we will have bilateral meetings with Pakistani and Qatari delegations as mediators." He added that the borader discussions would follow later in the day. "In the afternoon, quadrilateral meetings will be held between delegations from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, with the presence of representatives from Qatar and Pakistan," he said.

Delegations Arrive in Switzerland for Negotiations

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock during the Iranian delegation's first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues. 📸🎥 Iran’s FM @araghchi met Swiss FM Ignazio Cassis in Bürgenstock during the Iranian delegation’s first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues. https://t.co/9wR9KAMkbv pic.twitter.com/yoOnmROH9K — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) June 21, 2026

Talks between Iran and the US is set to begin on Sunday as both parties have arrived in Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock. Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "The US delegation, led by US Vice-President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at the Burgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin today." The US delegation, led by US Vice-President @JDVance , the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher @mb_ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at the Bürgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin today. pic.twitter.com/AjUk4wsawz — Swiss MFA (@SwissMFA) June 21, 2026

Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source told Iranian media outlet, the Fars News Agency. Fars News Agency's follow-ups from military sources indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and the IRGC Navy is not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice. The agency also said that this step is the first response to the 'breach of promise', and if the aggression continues, subsequent steps will be planned and taken to compel the other side to fulfill its commitments.

US Outlines Key Objectives for Talks

Earlier, the Swiss government welcomed the arrival of the United States delegation in Switzerland and said that the US delegation was on its way to the Burgenstock. US Vice President JD Vance landed in Switzerland on Sunday (local time) for US-Iran talks, as reported by CNN, citing the update provided by his office. Meanwhile, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were already in Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Vance said he understood that the Iranian delegation had already arrived in Switzerland and that talks could continue for "a couple of days".

"I can only be there for a day or two. I think we're going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue and make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we're focused on. I'm sure the Iranians are going to have issues they'd like to discuss as well," Vance said before his departure. He further addressed the situation in Lebanon, particularly due to the Israeli strikes on the country, where ongoing tensions have raised concerns over the stability of the diplomatic process.

"Things are actually getting better there, and things are slowing down a little bit. Marco and the entire team have been actively managing what's going on in Lebanon. Despite the headlines, things are actually getting better there, and things are slowing down a little bit," he said. Vance added that the broader objective of the talks is to prevent escalation and ensure regional stability.

On Saturday (local time), the Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker and Chief Negotiator MB Ghalibaf arrived in the Swiss capital of Zurich for the first round of technical talks with the US as part of the 14-point MoU, Iranian state media Press TV reported. (ANI)